The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't just the NFL's only remaining undefeated team in 2020. Now that this week's Thanksgiving night rematch with the Baltimore Ravens has been postponed to Sunday, they're also set to be the only NFL team without a true bye week in 2020. So if you're looking for more reason to praise the Steelers for their 10-0 start this year, look no further than the way the NFL has unintentionally infused their schedule with disadvantageous drama.

The Steelers are good enough to line up against the Ravens and beat them on Sunday the same way they might've on Thursday, and the NFL is also in the precarious position of maintaining a full schedule amid an ongoing pandemic, but this isn't the first time Pittsburgh has been uniquely affected by COVID-19 disruptions. There's a reason JuJu Smith-Schuster and other Steelers are calling out the NFL for essentially punishing them because of other teams' malfunctions.

Let's recap this year's Steelers scheduling drama:

Back on Oct. 1, just three days before the Steelers were set to visit the Tennessee Titans, the NFL postponed that Week 4 matchup to Week 7 because of the Titans' COVID outbreak -- an outbreak that eventually warranted league punishment because of COVID protocol violations. So despite spending much of that week preparing for the Titans, the Steelers were forced to adopt Week 4 as their 2020 bye, with Week 7 becoming the Titans game and Week 8, their original bye, becoming their first Ravens game.

Now, because of the Ravens' own COVID outbreak, the Steelers have been forced to surrender their unofficial "mini-bye" -- the 10-day rest that would've followed Thursday night's prime-time rematch with Baltimore. Not only that, but their rival Ravens will now have extra time to return key players who might have been unavailable on Thursday due to close contact with COVID-positive players or even other injuries (hello, Calais Campbell).

In sum, the Steelers have now been stripped of their only two built-in opportunities for actual rest during the 2020 season.

Are they good enough to overcome the adjustments? That seems readily apparent. Pittsburgh has arguably been the most balanced contender in the NFL during its 10-0 start, and even a three-day delay won't change the fact that most experts love them to sweep the Ravens en route to a clinched playoff berth.

But if you're the Steelers and you end up dropping your first game against Baltimore, or -- more likely -- you find yourself unusually winded by the time the postseason rolls around, it's going to be hard to forget the way the NFL repeatedly changed your schedule. And the only way that kind of thing evens out down the stretch is if other teams are equally as disadvantaged by unfortunate disruptions in the schedule.