There was a time when Adam Vinatieri was just a solid kicker and David Tyree was mainly a special teams contributor.

Then they became heroes: Vinatieri's 45-yard field goal through a snowstorm in the "Tuck Rule" game was the first of what would be many legendary kicks, and Tyree's helmet catch remains one of the most iconic moments in NFL history. It was also the final catch of his career.

Not every role player will have a heroic moment like that, but for teams to go from postseason contenders to Super Bowl champions, they need contributions up and down the roster. It may be a big play or just a workmanlike, under-appreciated effort between now and potentially lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

Here are the under-the-radar players -- not Pro Bowlers, not household names -- whose playoff performances could go a long way in determining the outcomes.

AFC

Moss is best known as "the Broncos cornerback who isn't Patrick Surtain II," but really, he should be more appreciated. This season, Moss has been the primary pass defender on an NFL-high 128 plays, simply because teams would rather not test Surtain. But he was more than up to the task. Out of 94 defensive backs who defended at least 50 passes this season, Moss was:

18th in completion percentage allowed (52%)

40th in yards per attempt allowed (6.4)

He'll give up some plays and commit some penalties, but he is a talented player. How he holds up opposite Surtain will be key.

The Patriots spent the most money in the NFL in 2025 free agency, so Chaisson's one-year, $3 million deal flew under the radar a bit. A 2020 first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chaisson never produced as a pass rusher there, had five sacks last year with the Las Vegas Raiders and then recorded a career-high 7.5 this season with the Patriots. New England could have Harold Landry III back for its Wild Card Round game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but having Chaisson bringing it off the other edge would be a great way to take advantage of a poor offensive line.

Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Parker Washington

Brian Thomas Jr. has the draft status, and Jakobi Meyers has provided a boost ever since being acquired at the trade deadline, but it's Washington who could have a big impact in a couple of roles. First, he provides real juice from the slot and finished the season on fire: 19 catches for 347 yards and two touchdowns over the final two weeks. For a wide receiver under six feet tall, he wins a lot of contested catches. Second, he had two punt return touchdowns this season, and his 13.6 yards per punt return ranked sixth in the NFL.

We'll forgive even the most diehard Steelers fans if they didn't know who Cook was until recently. Undrafted in 2022 out of the FCS program Montana (and, before that, NAIA school Montana State-Northern Lights, where he was a quarterback), Cook didn't make his NFL debut until Week 14, stepping in for an injured Andrus Peat at left tackle. He's been the starter ever since, and he's done a nice job, all things considered. He'll have a heck of a battle coming up against the Houston Texans, though.

Houston Texans: CB Kamari Lassiter

Similar to Moss for the Broncos, Lassiter is the cornerback opposite the bigger name, in this case Derek Stingley Jr. But make no mistake: Lassiter is outstanding. He's sixth in Pro Football Focus' defensive grades among 85 cornerbacks who have played at least 500 snaps this season. Lassiter had four interceptions and allowed just 6.0 yards per attempt as the primary defender, 24th out of 94 defensive backs who were the primary defender on at least 50 targets.

That Cooks, now 32 and on his third team in two seasons, makes this list tells us a lot about the Bills' wide receiver group. Cooks is getting a lot of playing time, and he actually produced a 101-yard game in Week 17. That was his first 100-yard game in over two years, but he does provide some verticality to the Bills' passing attack that has relied heavily on quick, short throws. Cooks will get some opportunities for big plays this postseason. Can he convert?

Los Angeles Chargers: EDGE Odafe Oweh

Oweh never quite lived up to his first-round billing with the Baltimore Ravens, but a midseason trade to the Chargers seemed to rejuvenate him: He had 7.5 sacks in 12 games with the Bolts. Now, they'll be counting on him to continue that production in the postseason. Oweh's speed is among the best of any edge defender in the NFL and should come in handy when trying to chase down Drake Maye in the Wild Card Round.

NFC

Perhaps it's because of the talent around him, but Jones doesn't get enough credit for the work he does in the middle of the Seattle defense. He recorded 126 tackles and five(!) interceptions this season. The last linebacker to hit both marks was Lavonte David back in 2013. Jones is constantly busy around the ball, and he also has postseason experience as a big part of the 2021 Los Angeles Rams' title run.

Lost in the Bears' magical run are significant health issues at cornerback, especially for Gordon. He missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury, landed on IR halfway through the year with calf and groin issues and then hit the IR again late in the season after re-aggravating the groin injury. Gordon, at his best, is a physical slot cornerback disruptive against both the run and the pass, the exact thing an uneven Bears defense needs.

Dean only appeared in 10 games this season, missing the first five weeks (knee) as well as the past two (hamstring). When he's on the field, though, he adds a key element to the Eagles' defense as a second-level pass rusher. Out of 77 linebackers who played at least 400 snaps, only Bobby Wagner had a higher PFF pass-rushing grade than Dean, who had four sacks despite the limited playing time. With Dean on the field, the Eagles had an 8.3% sack rate, up from the 6.5% they had when he wasn't on the field, even though they blitzed less often when he played.

Our third and final "the other cornerback" example on this list, Jackson, plays opposite Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn. Jackson led the NFL with 19 passes defensed, and he also had a career-high four interceptions. That included a pick six against the Los Angeles Rams -- Carolina's Wild Card Round opponent -- in their regular-season meeting. Jackson will give up some big plays, but he can also make some himself.

Los Angeles Rams: TE Terrance Ferguson

Colby Parkinson had a career year, but it's Ferguson who adds an exciting element to this offense as a vertical tight end. He only caught 11 passes this year -- hence why he's on this list -- but he averaged 21.0 yards on those catches, the third-highest rate in the NFL, regardless of position. In fact, Ferguson's 21.0 yards per reception were the most by any tight end (min. 10 catches) since Rob Gronkowski in 2016. The Rams use three-tight end looks more than any other team in the NFL, and if they need a big play, don't be surprised if it's Ferguson on the receiving end.

Bourne didn't even join the 49ers until after the season started, but he quickly proved his worth with back-to-back 142-yard performances in Weeks 5 and 6, the former a win over the Rams. He's been much quieter of late, but Ricky Pearsall's status is up in the air, meaning we could see Bourne back in the lineup and getting a lot of run. He's the 49ers' best vertical wide receiver threat with a team-high 14.9 yards per reception.

Tom received a handsome payday (four years, $88 million) ahead of the season, but injuries have derailed what has otherwise been a strong season. Tom is expected to be back from a knee injury for the Wild Card Round, though, and his return would be a big one for a Packers team that has lost four straight. Tom is tied for the eighth-highest PFF grade among 68 tackles who played at least 500 snaps this season.