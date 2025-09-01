Kickoff of the 2025 NFL season is now just days away, and the upgraded Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2 allows fans to celebrate the occasion. This Underdog Fantasy NFL promotion gives new users up to $50 in bonus bets instantly after their initial wager of $5 or more. From NFL player props related to full games or NFL props on just the first halves of games, the Underdog Fantasy bonus code can be applied to a number of Week 1 NFL predictions. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the Underdog Fantasy bonus code

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here. How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Underdog account. For the Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Underdog Fantasy promo terms and conditions

All currently live states and provinces except MI, PA, MD, & OH. Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See here for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, OH, and PA.

Week 1 NFL props preview

A pair of former No. 1 overall picks will square off in Panthers vs. Jaguars as Bryce Young and Trevor Lawrence share a field. They have both the same passing touchdowns NFL prop of 1.5, as well as the same rushing yards bar of 13.5 yards. However, Lawrence's passing yardage prop of 235.5 yards is slightly above Young's mark of 215.5 yards, though the latter could have the easier matchup. The Jags finished last in passing defense in 2024 as 13 of the 17 starting quarterbacks they faced went over 215.5 passing yards.

Daniel Jones is the new QB1 in Indianapolis, but the Colts' offensive philosophy should remain the same with Jones having the same dual-threat abilities as Anthony Richardson. Colts vs. Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET has Jones' rushing yards over/under at 30.5 yards, per Underdog Fantasy, as the former Giant averaged 33.1 yards on the ground over his last 17 starts. Miami, however, could provide a challenge to Jones picking up yards with his legs as the 10.4 rushing yards per game it allowed to opposing quarterbacks last year were the second-fewest in the NFL.

James Cook finally got the contract extension he was hoping for and will get a chance to prove his value versus the NFL's reigning top run defense. Bills vs. Ravens on Sunday night will see the teams squaring off for the third time in less than a calendar year. Cook averaged 65 scrimmage yards across those two meetings as Buffalo will rely on him to help out in the passing game with Baltimore so stout versus the run. Cook has a rushing + receiving yards O/U of 66.5 yards at Underdog Fantasy, while his rushing yards prop, alone, stands at 52.5 yards. Bet at Underdog Fantasy and get $50 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet:

There are many ways to utilize the latest Underdog Fantasy promo to ensure you have access to whatever game you're most interested in weekly on the NFL schedule. Underdog Fantasy provides ample betting options with NFL props you can take advantage of throughout the 2025 NFL season. Get started here:

Responsible Gaming at Underdog Fantasy

Underdog Fantasy offers the options to set responsible limits. If, at any point, you think you're depositing too much money, entering too many contests, or spending too much on entry fees, you have the option of setting responsible gaming limits. Setting responsible limits allows you to still play, however, within the parameters that you set for yourself. Underdog Fantasy also provides customers the ability to self-exclude and cool-off directly from the product. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org.