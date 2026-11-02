New users who use the latest Underdog promo code CBS to trade on Monday Night Football get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+. This offer can be used on any games, and the NFL Week 8 edition of Monday Night Football is a battle between top NFC teams. Sam Darnold and the defending champion Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears (5-2), with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. Click here to claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries here:

For terms and conditions of the Underdog offer, visit the Underdog promo code review page. Check to see if prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and the model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries:

Panthers vs. Packers Thursday Night Football predictions

Seahawks to win vs. Bears (61%)

More than than 46.5 points (54%)

The Seahawks made their point in Week 7 by handing the Chiefs their first loss as the Seattle defense dominated in a 20-3 home victory. That followed close losses to playoff contenders San Francisco and Denver, with the latter matchup going to overtime on the road. The Bears have won four of their past five games, with the only loss coming to the Packers when quarterback Caleb Williams was out with a hamstring injury. The Seahawks' defense held Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense to just 213 yards last week and is far and away the NFL leader in yards allowed, giving up just under 234 per game. The Bears' defense is strongest against the run (third in NFL), but the Seahawks have had little success running the ball. They are expected to get Zach Charbonnet back from injury, but Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will go after a Chicago pass defense that ranks 18th. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Seattle winning in 72% of its simulations, and Underdog has that outcome listed at 61%.

The Seattle offense has had some issues with Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III now in Kansas City and Smith-Njigba not getting much help in the receiving corps. The Seahawks are middle of the pack in yardage (343.3 YPG) but average 24 points per game (13th). The Bears average 25.7 (T-8) and are third in the NFL in total yardage (390.7). Chicago leads the NFL in rushing at 154.3 yards per game, but Seattle allows less than 90 yards per game on the ground. Williams is averaging 255 passing yards and Darnold is throwing for 215 per contest. Smith-Njigba has been Darnold's top target by a mile, as he leads the NFL with 867 receiving yards and eight TDs. The SportsLine model has the teams combining for more than 46.5 points in 55% of its simulations. The teams to score 46.5 or more is trading at 54% at Underdog, with shares on the teams to have fewer than 46.5 combined points trading at 51% each. Claim the Underdog promo code CBS and get $50 in bonus entries after playing $10+ on Bears vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football:

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