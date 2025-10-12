NFL Sunday is the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2, which varies state-to-state but includes the potential to play $5, get $100 in bonus funds or entries. The Week 6 NFL schedule includes Buccaneers vs. 49ers and injuries in that contest could create the chance to find some value on the best DFS apps. Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings are all out, so how might you be able to use some of their replacements to dominate on sites like Underdog? Regardless of who you're targeting or your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, October 12

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for October 12

RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 60.5 rushing yards - Lower

With Irving out, White steps into the starring role in the Tampa Bay backfield and it's one that he's perfectly comfortable in. He started 32 games over the last two season and piled up over 1,500 scrimmage yards as the No. 1 back in 2023. However, he's only topped this total in 12 of his 41 career starts with the Buccaneers and he only reached 41 yards on 14 carries despite playing 80.3% of the snaps with Irving out last week. Meanwhile, the San Francisco defense ranks 12th in yards allowed per carry (4.1) and the SportsLine Projection Model predicts that White rushes for 44.6 yards on average. Pick it at Underdog:

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, 15.5 rushing attempts - Higher

Meanwhile, McCaffrey was already the focal point of the San Francisco offense, but he'll be even more integral with Mac Jones starting in place of Purdy yet again and the top three 49ers receivers (Pearsall, Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk) all out. He's carried the ball 17 times or more in four of five games this season and the model predicts that McCaffrey averages 18.1 carries on average. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals, 215.5 passing yards - Higher

He only topped this number once in four starts with the Browns before being benched in favor of Dillon Gabriel, but he'll have better playmakers to work with in Cincinnati and he's had a penchant for giving offenses midseason boosts in recent years. Flacco threw for 359 yards in his first start for the Colts (Week 5) last season, 254 yards in his first start for the Browns (Week 13) in 2023 and 309 yards in his season debut for the Jets (Week 10) in 2021. The model predicts he throws for 261 yards on average. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.83x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).