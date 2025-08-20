The 2025 NFL preseason is fast approaching its conclusion. Which means the real games are just around the corner.

In the meantime, all 32 clubs will lock in on the last full slate of exhibition action. At least one team still has a quarterback competition to be decided; we're looking at you, New Orleans Saints. Others are just hoping to finalize bottom-of-the-roster decisions: Does this veteran deserve priority over this youngster? Can this reserve have a role on special teams?

Still other teams are set to witness the conclusion of some unexpectedly tight position battles -- competitions that could have a serious ripple effect on the 2025 regular season, depending on injuries and how much depth charts are tested.

Which surprise battles are most worthy of attention as we enter the third and final full week of preseason play? Here are seven to consider, including a handful of under-the-radar quarterback competitions for NFC contenders, plus an abrupt fight to claim a top job alongside reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels with the Washington Commanders:

Buccaneers QBs

Former Tampa Bay gunslinger Jameis Winston appears safe in New York, with Giants brass touting his presence in a crowded room also featuring rookie Jaxson Dart. Winston's old team just might be headed for a shakeup behind Baker Mayfield, however. Kyle Trask hadn't exactly done much prior to this year to suggest he belonged as a lock to be the No. 2 in Tampa. But Teddy Bridgewater coming in cold as a free agent and instantly displaying more touch from the pocket means the new journeyman may well swipe the Bucs' top backup gig.

Commanders RBs

Brian Robinson Jr. may be atop Washington's backfield at this moment, but all indications are the former second-round draft pick is approaching the end of his Commanders career. The fourth-year veteran has been solid, if unspectacular, since his NFL arrival. But the summer emergence of youngsters Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez Jr. apparently helped the club deem Robinson expendable ahead of his contract year. Veteran Austin Ekeler also remains in tow as a third-down pass catching option for Jayden Daniels.

Cowboys QBs

The Joe Milton hype train was moving at full speed earlier this offseason, when Dallas acquired the ex-New England Patriots prospect in a swap of draft picks. It's since come to a screeching halt, with Milton's otherworldly arm yet to translate to a steady in-game rhythm. He's likely to stick around as a developmental arm, much like Trey Lance did from 2023-2024, but in the meantime, will Dallas reach for another backup behind Dak Prescott? Or perhaps Will Grier can capitalize on his latest -- and potentially last -- opportunity to make a dent in Arlington?

Chargers WRs

Los Angeles has essentially welcomed change out wide since cutting ties with both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams prior to the 2024 season. Funny enough, both Allen and Williams returned this offseason; the latter has since retired, but Allen has been working alongside youngsters in the fight to make a difference opposite Ladd McConkey. The two names to watch: rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, each of whom had splash plays in their last preseason action. Both first-year weapons could end up key targets for Justin Herbert.

Eagles CBs

Philadelphia anticipated a competition at cornerback after parting ways with Darius Slay in a post-Super Bowl salary purge. But most pegged the battle for just two vets: former fourth-rounder Kelee Ringo and ex-New York Giants addition Adoree' Jackson. Instead, Week 1 is fast approaching, and it's unclear whether either man will be on the outside opposite Quinyon Mitchell. The Eagles also added Jakorian Bennett as a last-gasp trade flyer, and fifth-round rookie Mac McWilliams could also be in the mix. That's if slot standout Cooper DeJean doesn't shift to the perimeter.

Rams QBs

We wouldn't necessarily call this an unexpected competition as opposed to an unexpected development: With Matthew Stafford nursing a bad back and Jimmy Garoppolo resting up as the veteran insurance policy, former third-round pick Stetson Bennett has seized an extended opportunity under center, displaying improved pocket composure for Sean McVay. It's all but certain he'll stick as the No. 3 over competing reserve Dresser Winn, but his stark growth as an emergency option is worth noting amid Stafford's slow return to health.

Vikings QBs

No, this has nothing to do with J.J. McCarthy, who's finally set to make his anticipated debut as Minnesota's poised and mobile, if unproven, starter. The question in Vikings Nation is whether Kevin O'Connell has even one competent insurance plan under center. Sam Howell has starting experience, but he's been wildly uneven, especially in preseason action. Undrafted rookie and local favorite Max Brosmer looks primed to sneak onto the 53-man roster. But it's possible general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah could also explore outside alternatives.