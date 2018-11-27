Unhappy Tom Coughlin bashes Jaguars: 'The way we behave on the field is ridiculous'

The Jacksonville Jaguars are dead last in the AFC South at 3-8 and they've lost seven-straight games. Things look dire, with offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett being fired after their last loss, and executive vice president Tom Coughlin is clearly unhappy with the way things are going.

In an interview on 1010 XL's "The Drill," Coughlin criticized the Jaguars for their performance on the field, not to mention their antics (the most recent of which got star running back Leonard Fournette ejected and suspended for a game).

"Let's face it, our numbers are down all over the place," Coughlin said. "Our sacks are way down, our pressure's down, our turnovers are huge -- they're out of sight -- the penalties. The way we behave on the field is ridiculous, some of the penalties. So there's a lot of things that are gonna get addressed. And are being addressed."

Coughlin also defended the team's decision to extend Blake Bortles, albeit indirectly.

"We were a whistle, we're in the Super Bowl," Coughlin said. "And that's my position. So tell me, everyone out there, aren't you gonna fill other pieces in and try to be as good as you can be? Well we tried. The nature of the game got us, so we go back to the drawing board."

Coughlin lauded the Rams and Chiefs for adapting to the current NFL, saying that the Jaguars' lack of big plays has stagnated the offense.

"You've got to have the explosive plays," he said. "You've got to put the ball down the field. There was a time where our big plays ... was still this style of offense being played. But that's this formula you still have to get to in my opinion."

Finally, Coughlin talked about balance in the offense and how that relates to head coach Doug Marrone. When asked about the team's balanced philosophy, Coughlin said: "It's not my philosophy, it's Coach Marrone's philosophy. And that's the important thing. But as you adjust through the course of a season, dealing with points for, points against, what the score is, where you're at ... You do get away from yourself sometimes ... And sometimes you fall into a pattern where it becomes kind of 'the thing to go.' And you get away from it. So there's no doubt, you need to go back and reevaluate who you are.

"When I was coaching in Division III, it was 'who needs to get the ball the most amount of times for us to be the most effective.' Whether you're coaching in college ... in pro, wherever you're coaching. And the same thing goes on the defensive side of the ball. How are you gonna be in a position where the people who are your playmakers are gonna step up."

As for the firing of Hackett, Coughlin simply said "That's exactly what Coach Marrone decided had to be done at this point in time. You gotta try something."

In 2018, the Jaguars have passed the ball 400 times and rushed it 295, including Bortles' insane 61-attempt game against the Chiefs. Bortles has been benched for Cody Kessler. Last year the Jaguars had 527 passing attempts to 527 rushing attempts. This year, the Jaguars are 22nd in the NFL with 35 passes of 20-plus yards, and they're on pace for about 50 -- eight more than last season's total.

The real difference is that the Jaguars are bad in areas they're supposed to be good. They've dropped from first in the NFL in rushing yards to 16th and they're giving up about 40 more passing yards per game (though that is a league-wide trend).

Coughlin's alarm is clear through his words. Phrases like "back to the drawing board" aren't normally said about teams that made the AFC Championship Game a year prior. However, his alarm is justified. The Jaguars are built in a way that isn't conducive to winning in the NFL this year. You need a passing and running game that complement each other, and the Jaguars' offense just looks out of sync right now.