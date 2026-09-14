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🏈 Five things to know Monday

🧦 Do not miss this: MLB Power Rankings

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Remember when the White Sox held a 5½-game lead in the AL Central? That was fun while it lasted. A month later, they've let go of the rope all the way down to half a game, and in turn, the South Siders slipped in our MLB Power Rankings. Matt Snyder explained why Chicago is down to No. 13 this week.

Snyder: "We've been concerned about the rotation for a while, but the offense has scored a combined nine runs in their last five losses."

As a matter of fact, there is a ton of movement around the postseason bubble in this week's rankings. The 12 best teams might not necessarily be the 12 that clinch spots in the playoffs -- in fact, they almost certainly will not be, because of how putrid the American League is this year -- but here is how things look around that mark in the updated power rankings:

10. Diamondbacks (↓1)

11. Guardians (↑3)

12. Pirates (↑5)

13. White Sox (↓1)

14. Blue Jays (↓1)

📝 NFL Week 1 takeaways

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The early window alone provided more entertainment than anyone could have expected. Shocking results in the evening made Week 1 even more mind-blowing. The first week of NFL games in 2026 is nearly complete, and what a ride it has been thus far. Here's a full breakdown of the opening week's takeaways.

😬 Big Ten struggles and other concerning college football results

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At least the Big Ten has Michigan. The Wolverines helped salvage what was an otherwise rough day for the conference with their upset of No. 11 Oklahoma in a 17-10 slugfest. Outside of that bounce-back effort for Michigan -- wherein Bryce Underwood did just enough to help the offense get off the mat -- the Big Ten was among the biggest losers of college football's Week 2.

The most concerning result for the conference came in the form of No. 6 Oregon's unfathomable loss at Oklahoma State. Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker had his way with the vaunted Ducks defense in a game that defied all logic. Among the most mind-blowing stats: Oklahoma State became the first team to snap a 12-game losing streak with a win over a top-10 team. So where does Oregon go from here? The CFP is not out of reach, but if the Ducks lose another game or two, this will be a disastrously disappointing season.

Our John Talty went so far as to say that Dante Moore should have gone pro instead of returning to Eugene.

Talty: "Instead of preparing to make his NFL debut Sunday afternoon, Moore is fending off criticism after No. 6 Oregon's stunning 39-31 loss to Oklahoma State. Moore threw two touchdowns but was 14 of 29 and finished with a 26 QBR. If the season goes into the tank, he's going to end up leaving precious guaranteed NFL money on the table."

Another team that underwhelmed: No. 8 LSU. Now, it wasn't nearly to the same extent, because the Tigers beat Louisiana Tech by 31. But four turnovers in the second quarter alone and the surrendering of 11 tackles for loss was a wake-up call just in time for the highly anticipated battle against No. 9 Ole Miss. That's why we gave the Tigers a "C-" on this week's college football report card.

Rounding out the results that matter the most in the CFP picture, our Tom Fornelli is a little worried about No. 13 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders trailed in the fourth quarter at Oregon State for their second less-than-convincing win in as many weeks.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ Roma at Torino, 12:30 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Newcastle United at Leeds United, 3 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ White Sox at Guardians, 6:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Tigers at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Braves at Cubs or Yankees at Twins, 7:40 p.m. on MLB Network

🤼 WWE Raw, 8 p.m. on Netflix

🏈 Broncos at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. on ABC

⚾ Marlins at Diamondbacks, 10:30 p.m. on MLB Network