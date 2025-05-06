Justin Simmons said at the start of 2025 NFL free agency that the Philadelphia Eagles were high on his wish list of prospective teams. Months later, the All-Pro safety remains unsigned, but he's apparently even more convicted about wanting to join the reigning Super Bowl champions for his 10th season.

"He wants to come to Philadelphia," NFL Media's Brian Baldinger said of Simmons this week. "He wants to be there. ... Just find him a house in South Jersey. He's gonna be here."

Baldinger is a former Eagles offensive lineman who still regularly contributes to team broadcasts and media. Yet he's not the only one to connect the dots between Simmons and Philadelphia, where the Eagles employ the safety's former Denver Broncos head coach in Vic Fangio. Remember, Simmons himself identified the Eagles as a top potential landing spot upon his Atlanta Falcons contract expiring this March.

"Man, having a chance to reunite with Vic, and then also defensive backs [coach] Christian Parker," Simmons told the "Talkin' Ball" podcast at the time, "there's a lot of good things about Philly. ... To have an opportunity to go play in Philly, especially reuniting with [those guys], it's high on the list."

The 31-year-old Simmons started 16 games for the Falcons in 2024, his first season playing for an NFL team other than the Broncos. A four-time All-Pro, the longtime Denver standout has logged multiple interceptions in each of his nine seasons at the professional level.

2025 NFL rookie minicamp takeaways: Seahawks' Jalen Milroe showing promise early on; Eagles QB battle brewing? Bryan DeArdo

The Eagles, meanwhile, just spent a second-round draft pick on safety Andrew Mukuba, but they also lost veteran starter C.J. Gardner-Johnson via trade. Mukuba and fourth-year veteran Reed Blankenship are currently slated to open 2025 as the club's top safeties alongside young reserve Sydney Brown.