Updated 2019 NFL Super Bowl, division title odds: Vikings, 49ers emerge among favorites to win it all
The Patriots, however, remain clear front-runners to repeat as Super Bowl champions
Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season marks the halfway point for most teams, meaning we're already getting a decent look at what this year's playoff picture could look like. After steamrolling the New York Jets on Monday night, for example, the New England Patriots (7-0) are on a cruise toward yet another AFC East title, first-round playoffs bye and deep postseason run. Meanwhile, in the same division, we've been able to pencil the Miami Dolphins (0-6) in for a top-three 2020 draft choice for weeks.
Who, besides the Patriots, is rising up the charts as a true Super Bowl contender, though? And which other divisions are completely wide open heading into the second half of the season? Westgate SuperBook's latest NFL odds indicate that the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are among some of the hottest rising title contenders, while the NFC East, AFC North and AFC South are set to feature particularly close battles for first place.
Here's a complete rundown of some of the biggest risers, fallers and divisional foes entering Week 8:
Updated Super Bowl odds
Biggest favorites:
- New England Patriots: 9/5 (was 10/1)
- New Orleans Saints: 5/1 (was 8/1)
- San Francisco 49ers: 10/1 (was 40/1)
- Kansas City Chiefs: 12/1 (was 7/1)
- Minnesota Vikings: 12/1 (was 16/1)
- Dallas Cowboys: 18/1 (was 20/1)
- Baltimore Ravens: 20/1 (was 20/1)
- Los Angeles Rams: 25/1 (was 6/1)
- Indianapolis Colts: 25/1 (was 25/1)
- Seattle Seahawks: 30/1 (was 30/1)
Notable fallers:
- Chicago Bears: 40/1 (opened 12/1)
- Philadelphia Eagles: 40/1 (opened 20/1)
- Los Angeles Chargers: 100/1 (opened 12/1)
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 100/1 (opened 14/1)
- Atlanta Falcons: 2000/1 (opened 30/1)
The Patriots are an obvious choice atop the list, but while the Saints have thrived even without Drew Brees, you have to wonder whether they're that much better than the Niners, who boast an incredible defense. Meanwhile, the oddsmakers may think the Rams remain a slight favorite over the Seahawks, but this writer thinks Russell Wilson is a safer bet than Jared Goff.
Updated division title odds
NFC East:
- Dallas Cowboys (1/2)
- Philadelphia Eagles (8/5)
- New York Giants (30/1)
- Washington Redskins (300/1)
NFC West:
- San Francisco 49ers (1/3)
- Seattle Seahawks (7/2)
- Los Angeles Rams (7/1)
- Arizona Cardinals (100/1)
NFC North:
- Green Bay Packers (4/7)
- Minnesota Vikings (9/5)
- Chicago Bears (12/1)
- Detroit Lions (30/1)
NFC South:
- New Orleans Saints (1/6)
- Carolina Panthers (4/1)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (30/1)
- Atlanta Falcons (200/1)
AFC East:
- New England Patriots (1/50)
- Buffalo Bills (8/1)
- New York Jets (300/1)
- Miami Dolphins (50000/1)
AFC West:
- Kansas City Chiefs (1/5)
- Oakland Raiders (5/1)
- Los Angeles Chargers (10/1)
- Denver Broncos (50/1)
AFC North:
- Baltimore Ravens (2/9)
- Cleveland Browns (6/1)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (6/1)
- Cincinnati Bengals (1000/1)
AFC South:
- Indianapolis Colts (10/11)
- Houston Texans (3/2)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (7/1)
- Tennessee Titans (16/1)
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Three players Cowboys should trade for
If the faltering Cowboys decide to make a splash ahead of the trade deadline, one of these...
-
Buyers and sellers at NFL trade deadline
Here's a rundown of the teams most likely to be auctioning -- or bidding on -- trade chips
-
Nine players the Eagles should trade for
The Eagles need help at a lot of positions and one of these players could fill a gaping hole
-
Peterson ready to go against former team
Peterson's ankle apparently won't hold him back from facing off against the Vikings on a short...
-
The latest NFL trade deadline rumors
Teams are looking to improve; here's the latest on what's happened and what's coming next
-
Marquise Brown looking at Week 9 return
Hollywood may be back in short order
-
Patriots at Jets: Live updates
The Patriots recorded their second shutout of the 2019 season
-
Cowboys throttle Eagles: Takeaways
Dallas jumped out to a 14-0 lead just over six minutes in and controlled things from there