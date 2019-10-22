Updated 2019 NFL Super Bowl, division title odds: Vikings, 49ers emerge among favorites to win it all

Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season marks the halfway point for most teams, meaning we're already getting a decent look at what this year's playoff picture could look like. After steamrolling the New York Jets on Monday night, for example, the New England Patriots (7-0) are on a cruise toward yet another AFC East title, first-round playoffs bye and deep postseason run. Meanwhile, in the same division, we've been able to pencil the Miami Dolphins (0-6) in for a top-three 2020 draft choice for weeks.

Who, besides the Patriots, is rising up the charts as a true Super Bowl contender, though? And which other divisions are completely wide open heading into the second half of the season? Westgate SuperBook's latest NFL odds indicate that the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are among some of the hottest rising title contenders, while the NFC East, AFC North and AFC South are set to feature particularly close battles for first place.

Here's a complete rundown of some of the biggest risers, fallers and divisional foes entering Week 8:

Updated Super Bowl odds

Biggest favorites:

Notable fallers:

The Patriots are an obvious choice atop the list, but while the Saints have thrived even without Drew Brees, you have to wonder whether they're that much better than the Niners, who boast an incredible defense. Meanwhile, the oddsmakers may think the Rams remain a slight favorite over the Seahawks, but this writer thinks Russell Wilson is a safer bet than Jared Goff.

Updated division title odds

NFC East:

Dallas Cowboys (1/2) Philadelphia Eagles (8/5) New York Giants (30/1) Washington Redskins (300/1)

NFC West:

San Francisco 49ers (1/3) Seattle Seahawks (7/2) Los Angeles Rams (7/1) Arizona Cardinals (100/1)

NFC North:

Green Bay Packers (4/7) Minnesota Vikings (9/5) Chicago Bears (12/1) Detroit Lions (30/1)

NFC South:

New Orleans Saints (1/6) Carolina Panthers (4/1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (30/1) Atlanta Falcons (200/1)

AFC East:

New England Patriots (1/50) Buffalo Bills (8/1) New York Jets (300/1) Miami Dolphins (50000/1)

AFC West:

Kansas City Chiefs (1/5) Oakland Raiders (5/1) Los Angeles Chargers (10/1) Denver Broncos (50/1)

AFC North:

Baltimore Ravens (2/9) Cleveland Browns (6/1) Pittsburgh Steelers (6/1) Cincinnati Bengals (1000/1)

AFC South: