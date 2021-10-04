The Jaguars didn't even play over the weekend, but Urban Meyer still managed to generate plenty of headlines thanks to a viral video that showed a woman trying to get friendly with him at an Ohio restaurant.

The Jaguars coach met with the media on Monday for the first time since release of the video and during his press conference, he said that he had already apologized to his team.

"I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction," Meyer said. "It's stupid. I explained everything that happened and owned it and, just stupid. I should not have myself in that kind of position."

So how exactly did Meyer end up in a viral video?

According to the Jaguars coach, he stayed in Ohio with a plan to visit some family following Jacksonville's heartbreaking 24-21 loss in Cincinnati on Thursday night. Meyer and his family went to a restaurant on Friday night and apparently, things were rather tame when the night started.

"I stayed to see the grandkids, and we all went to dinner that night at the restaurant," Meyer said. "There was a big group next to our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did."

There are definitely plenty of photos from the night to prove that Meyer was giving the fans the photos they wanted.

After taking photos with several people in the restaurant, Meyer then admitted that things took an interesting turn from there.

"They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left," Meyer said.

Unfortunately for Meyer, he didn't take his own advice. Meyer ended up sticking around and that's when things got dicey for him. At some point in the night, someone took a video of a woman dancing with her backside near his midsection and that's the video that ended up going viral (you can see the video by clicking here).

Meyer, who is married, also said that he's spoken to his family about the incident and that they're definitely "upset." So far, it hasn't been a good year for Meyer on or off the field. Not only is he dealing with this situation, which he created for himself, but he's also dealing with an 0-4 start in Jacksonville.