Urban Meyer laid out his plan a day after officially becoming the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. At the top of Meyer's list was evaluating his coaching staff.

Meyer has quickly identified two coaches who could possibly fill his team's biggest assistant positions. Scott Linehan, who has spent 13 seasons as an NFL offensive coordinator, is considered the front-runner to be the Jaguars' new offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Linehan, who served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2015-18, will reportedly meet with the Jaguars early next week.

Rapoport also reported that Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen is the Jaguars' top target for defensive coordinator. Cullen, who has 14 years of experience as an NFL defensive line coach under his belt, has spent the last four seasons with the Ravens. He previously served as the Jaguars' defensive line coach from 2010-12.

While they endured a 1-15 season in 2020, the Jaguars' roster is not devoid of talent. The 2020 team received an excellent rookie campaign from running back James Robinson, who averaged over 100 all-purpose yards per game. The Jaguars also have a solid receiving corps in D.J. Chark, Keelan Cole, Laviska Shenault, and Chris Conley. And while they have to address their offensive tackle position, the Jaguars possess two talented guards in Andrew Norwell and Brandon Linder.

Jacksonville's young defense is led by linebackers Joe Schobert, Myles Jack and defensive end Josh Allen. The group also includes 2020 first-round picks in cornerback C.J. Henderson and defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson. Jacksonville's defense also includes second-year defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton, who played under Meyer at Ohio State. The 2020 Jaguars finished sixth in the NFL in pass defense but were 30th in rushing, 31st in scoring, 28th in turnovers forced, and 31st in sacks.

Meyer will also be armed with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, a pick that Jaguars are expected to use on a quarterback. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the projected No. 1 pick, but Meyer also mentioned Ohio State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Wilson during Friday's press conference.

"Who we pick at that quarterback spot, that's going to be one of the most important decisions I've made in my lifetime, along with the partnership of our owner and our general manager," Meyer said. "The ones that are out there, my initial study, because I have been studying a lot, I like to use the term elite. I see some elite quarterbacks out there right now."