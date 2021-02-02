Brian Schottenheimer will soon get to work with whoever the Jaguars decide to select with the No. 1 overall pick. The longtime NFL assistant coach has agreed to terms to become the Jaguars' new passing game coordinator, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schottenheimer will work under new Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and alongside new Jacksonville offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

Schottenheimer was relieved of his duties in January after three seasons as the Seahawks' offensive coordinator. Russell Wilson enjoyed three of his best statistical seasons working with Schottenheimer. Wilson had an MVP caliber season in 2019; he threw 31 touchdowns and just five interceptions and completed 66.1% of his passes. Last year, Wilson thew a career-high 40 touchdowns while completing a career-high 68.8% of his throws.

The 47-year-old Schottenheimer has spent 12 seasons as an NFL offensive coordinator. He spent his first six seasons on the job in New York, helping the Jets reach consecutive AFC title games in 2009 and in 2010. He served as the St. Louis Rams' offensive coordinator from 2012-2014 before spending one season as Georgia's offensive coordinator. He returned to the NFL as the Indianapolis Colts' quarterbacks coach during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Despite a 1-15 record in 2020, the Jaguars have some positive things Meyer should be able to build upon. The Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, a pick many expect will be spent on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars' current roster includes several promising players that includes running back James Robinson, receivers Laviska Shanault Jr., D.J. Chark, Keelan Cole, guard Andrew Norwell and center Brandon Linder, tackle Jawaan Taylor, defensive linemen K'Lavon Chaisson and DaVon Hamilton (who played for Meyer at Ohio State) linebackers Josh Allen, Joe Schobert and Myles Jack, and cornerback C.J. Henderson.

