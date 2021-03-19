Teams are reportedly calling the Jacksonville Jaguars about the availability of quarterback Gardner Minshew, but it doesn't appear like the club has been eager to keep the trade conversations rolling. While speaking with reporters on Friday morning, new Jags coach Urban Meyer was asked directly if the team has discussed trading Minshew given that they are earmarked to take Clemson phenom Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick later this spring.

"At this point, no," said Meyer. "I know Gardner a little bit. He came in [Thursday] and we had a good visit. That's the second time I've spent time with him. This is all kind of new to me. I'm used to spending about five, six hours a day with our quarterbacks -- January, February are the days to get your quarterback ready to go, and you can't do that in the NFL.

"There's a lot of anticipation about that first pick. I understand there's a lot of conversation out there, but there has been no decisions made. Gardner has done some really good things here in Jacksonville. He's a competitive maniac which I really appreciate that about him so there has been no decisions made. Yesterday was the first lengthy meeting we had and we're going to continue that here the next few weeks."

"No decisions made" at the quarterback position? *Insert Agatha Harkness' wink*

The takeaway from Meyer's comments about Minshew isn't that no decision has made with that top pick. Of course, that's a fib on the part of the head coach to keep things above board leading up to the 2021 draft. They are unquestionably taking Lawrence, which does free the team up to make Minshew available via trade. Meyer did seem to tip his hand of that eventuality by responding with "at this point," essentially nodding to the fact that he could become available as we get closer to the draft.

Gardner Minshew JAC • QB • 15 CMP% 66.1 YDs 2259 TD 16 INT 5 YD/Att 6.91 View Profile

Minshew is an intriguing trade chip for the Jaguars as he has shown some promise over his two-year career. The 24-year-old's 7-13 record as a starter (1-7 in 2020) leaves much to be desired, but he was impressive during his rookie season in 2019. That year he went 6-6 as QB1 of the Jags and threw for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions. 2020 wasn't as fruitful for Minshew, but a QB-needy team could look at his raw ability and want to see if they can develop him as either an every-week starter or high-quality backup.

It's also a low-cost move as Minshew likely won't garner a huge trade haul coming back to Jacksonville and the former sixth-round pick is only set to make a base salary of $850,000 in 2021. Once the Jaguars come to the conclusion that they are going to move on from Minshew and usherin Lawrence, he's a low-cost flier with some solid upside.