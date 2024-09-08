Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, one of the most prominent power couples in the United States, were seen together on Sunday attending the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y. The pair were seen spending time together three days after Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs won their NFL Week 1 opener on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

The US Open crowd featured more Chiefs flair than just those two, as Swift and Kelce were seen alongside Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

In addition to Swift and the stars of the Chiefs, other celebrity spottings at the US Open included NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum of the reigning champion Boston Celtics.

All were in attendance to see the men's final in the US Open, which featured World No. 1 Janik Sinner up against Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who began the tournament as the top-seeded American, is trying to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam title in 21 years. Andy Roddick was the last to do so in 2003, and he was also the last American man to make a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2009.