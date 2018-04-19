USA Today poll: Washington Redskins are the least trusted team in the NFL -- and one of the worst prepared

D.C. fans may have been able to draw this conclusion themselves, but a USA Today poll has confirmed it anyway: The Washington Redskins are one of the least prepared and least trusted teams in the NFL.

Or at least that's what more than two dozen player agents told Jarrett Bell and Lindsay H. Jones on Thursday.

Gathering thoughts on everything from the NFL Players Association to the professionalism of teams during free-agent negotiations, the poll pinpointed Washington -- specifically team president Bruce Allen -- as one of the league's worst-regarded franchises, particularly in the "trust" department.

The Redskins, who were recently entangled in a $2.8-million grievance filed by Scot McCloughan, the general manager they fired in March 2017, came in as the third-worst team for the question, "Which team is prepared during contract negotiations the worst?" But the historically awful Cleveland Browns, who topped them, hadn't yet hired GM John Dorsey at the time of the poll, per USA Today.

And no one topped Washington's Allen as an answer for the question, "Which NFL decision-maker (owner/GM/coach) do you trust the least?"

The rest of the results for questions about best- and worst-prepared teams, as well as most-respected and least-trusted teams, are as follows:

Best-prepared negotiators:

49ers Eagles Patriots Broncos Packers

Worst-prepared negotiators:

Bengals Browns Redskins Bears Jets, Raiders (tied)

Most-respected decision-makers:

Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome Patriots coach Bill Belichick Seahawks GM John Schneider Colts GM Chris Ballard, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, Rams GM Les Snead (tied)

Least-trusted decision-makers: