Week 1 of the NFL season continues on Sunday with 13 games. The Week 1 NFL schedule features several star-studded showdowns, including Steelers vs. Jets, Ravens vs. Bills and 49ers vs. Seahawks. The 49ers are 1-point favorites against the Seahawks, according to the latest Week 1 NFL odds at bet365, but SportsLine's model is backing Seattle to cover the spread in 60% of simulations. The Seahawks averaged 22.1 points per game last season, and their over/under for total team points on Sunday is 20.5.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024.

Best Week 1 NFL picks:

Seahawks (+1) vs. 49ers

Over 46.5 points in Dolphins vs. Colts



Bengals (-5) vs. Browns

Seahawks +1 vs. 49ers

The 49ers have dominated this series in recent years, winning six of the last seven meetings against Seattle. However, San Francisco has lost six of its past seven games against an opponent from the NFC West and is 0-5 against the spread in its last five games on the road. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have won four of their last five games against a divisional opponent and are 4-2 against the spread in their past six games as an underdog. SportsLine's model is backing Seattle to cover the spread in 60% of simulations on Sunday.

Dolphins vs. Colts: Over 46.5 points

The Colts will trot out Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback in Week 1, while Tua Tagovailoa enters the 2025 season healthy after missing six games for the Dolphins a season ago. Miami struggled without Tagovailoa under center, but the Dolphins have proven to be electric with the former Heisman Trophy winner under center. In addition, the total has gone Over the posted number in 13 of the Colts' last 18 games at home. The total has also gone Over in five of Miami's past seven games against an opponent from the AFC. SportsLine's model projects these teams to score 53 points on average, aiding the Over to hit in 62% of simulations.

Bengals -5 vs. Browns

The Bengals failed to make the playoffs in 2024, but Cincinnati still featured one of the league's most potent offenses. The Bengals led the NFL in passing yards per game with 272.9, and scored 27.8 points per game on average. The Browns, meanwhile, ranked dead-last in the league in scoring offense at 15.2 points per contest. Cincinnati is 4-1 in its last five meetings against Cleveland, and the Bengals are 7-2 ATS in their previous nine games on the road. SportsLine's model is backing Cincinnati to cover the spread in 55% of simulations, identifying the Bengals as one of its Week 1 NFL best bets.

