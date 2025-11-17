Monday's sports schedule features Cowboys vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. The Cowboys have lost three of their last four games, but are coming off their bye and the Raiders have lost seven of their last eight games. Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite, and SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Cowboys to cover the spread with its Monday best bets at bet365 Sportsbook.

The model is also backing the Pistons (-10.5) to cover against the Pacers and the Under (241.5) in Heat vs. Knicks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 on a 47-32 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Additionally, the model has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Monday's top picks, best bets

Cowboys -3.5 vs. Raiders

Pistons -10.5 vs. Pacers



Under 242 in Heat vs. Knicks

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay would result in a payout of +629 (risk $100 to win $629).

Cowboys -3.5 vs. Raiders

Dallas had its bye week arrive at a perfect time, as the Cowboys have lost three of their last four games and desperately need to get back on track. Las Vegas has lost seven of its last eight games, with its lone win coming against Tennessee in Week 6. The Raiders have failed to score more than seven points in three of their last four losses, including a 10-7 loss at Denver on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. SportsLine's model expects another rough showing from Las Vegas on Monday, as Dallas is covering in 57% of simulations.

Pistons -10.5 vs. Pacers

The top team in the Eastern Conference is facing the team at the bottom of the standings on Monday night, as the Pistons are on a nine-game winning streak and are 11-2 this season. Indiana is just 1-12 this season and is on a seven-game losing skid. Pistons star Cade Cunningham has missed the last two games, but he has been upgraded to questionable for this game. Indiana is playing without Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles), Obi Toppin (foot) and Aaron Nesmith (knee), while Bennedict Mathurin (toe) is a game-time decision. The model has Indiana winning by more than 15 points to cover the spread 66% of the time.

Under 242 in Heat vs. Knicks

These teams have played two significantly different games this season, combining for 222 points in a Miami win on Oct. 26 before racking up 272 points in a New York win on Friday. The model is expecting this game to look more like the first meeting, especially since the Knicks are beginning a five-game road trip without starters Jalen Brunson (ankle) and OG Anunoby (hamstring). The Heat are missing significant firepower as well, with Bam Adebayo (toe) and Tyler Herro (ankle) sidelined. All of those injuries add up to a low-scoring game, as the Under hits 63% of the time.

