Monday's sports schedule is headlined by the final game on the Week 10 NFL schedule between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia knocked Green Bay out of the playoffs in the wild-card round last season, notching a 22-10 win. The over/under for total points scored on Monday Night Football is 45.5, and SportsLine's proven computer model is taking the Under among its Monday best bets.

Monday's top picks, best bets

Under 45.5 in Packers vs. Eagles

The Packers are going to be short on weapons on Monday night, as star tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a season-ending ACL injury last week, and wide receiver Jayden Reed is on injured reserve. Wide receivers Matthew Golden (shoulder) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) are both banged up as well, which does not bode well against a rested Eagles defense. However, the Packers rank fifth in the NFL in yards allowed per game, and 12 of the last 17 head-to-head meetings have gone Under the total. The model expects another low-scoring game on Monday, as the Under is hitting in 57% of simulations. Bet Packers vs. Eagles at bet365 here:

Cavaliers -7.5 vs. Heat

The Cavaliers led the NBA in scoring last season and have gotten hot early in the 2025-26 campaign as well. They have scored 132, 148 and 128 points in their last three games, winning all three of those games by six-plus points. Miami is going to have trouble keeping pace without injured All-Stars Bam Adebayo (toe) and Tyler Herro (ankle). The Cavaliers have almost all of their key players available, which is why the model has Cleveland covering the spread 57% of the time. Bet Heat vs. Cavaliers at bet365 here:

Bulls +3.5 vs. Spurs

Perhaps the most intriguing game of the night in the NBA will take place in Chicago, as the Bulls aim for their seventh straight win over the Spurs in their head-to-head series. They are coming off a loss to the Cavaliers, but they held a 19-point lead in the second quarter and a 16-point lead in the third quarter as 8.5-point underdogs. Josh Giddey leads Chicago with 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game, while big man Nikola Vucevic is averaging a double-double with 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds. San Antonio has an exciting young roster, but the model sees value in the home underdogs, who are covering the spread in 57% of simulations. Bet Bulls vs. Spurs at bet365 here:

