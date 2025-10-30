The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens are both coming off victories, making the Thursday Night Football matchup an important one. Sports bettors wanting to place a wager on Ravens vs. Dolphins can take advantage of the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365, offering new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. In addition to betting on the NFL, Thursday's sports schedule also features NBA matchups like Warriors vs. Bucks and Wizards vs. Thunder.

SportsLine's proven computer model is taking the Over (51) in Dolphins vs. Ravens as one of its Thursday best bets at bet365 Sportsbook and is also backing the Bucks and Thunder to cover the spread in their respective matchups. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code here:

Check out our bet365 promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Additionally, the model is up well over $10,000 for $100 players on top-rated NBA picks over the past seven seasons. The model enters the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. Anybody following its NBA betting picks and NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet games at bet365 here:

Thursday's top picks, best bets

Over 51 in Dolphins vs. Ravens (-110)

Bucks +2.5 vs. Warriors (-110)

Thunder -15.5 vs. Wizards (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at bet365 would result in a payout of +595 (risk $100 to win $595). Bet it at bet365 here:

Over 51 in Dolphins vs. Ravens

Baltimore's offense is getting a major boost on Thursday with the expected return of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. He opened the season with 10 touchdown passes and just one interception through his first three-plus games, and the Ravens scored 30 points without him last week. Miami's offense is coming off its best showing of the campaign, scoring 34 points in a win over Atlanta. The model has these teams combining for 61 points, as the Over hits 69% of the time. Bet it at bet365 here:

Bucks +2.5 vs. Warriors

Milwaukee has won three of its first four games to open the season, with its lone loss coming by just five points on the road at Cleveland on Sunday. The Bucks responded with a win over the Knicks at home on Tuesday, as Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists. He is listed as probable to play on Thursday, despite dealing with a knee injury. Golden State has only been on the road twice this season, and one of those road games resulted in a blowout loss at Portland. The model has the Bucks covering the spread in 62% of simulations. Bet it at bet365 here:

Thunder -15.5 vs. Wizards

Oklahoma City is off to a 5-0 start after winning the NBA Finals last season, even though it has only covered the spread once in those five games. The Thunder are playing at home for the second straight game after beating the Kings on Tuesday behind 31 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who helped engineer a comeback. This should be a spot where Oklahoma City can be a frontrunner, as Washington is 1-3 through its first four games and has already lost two games by double digits. The Wizards are also on short rest after playing in overtime against Philadelphia their last time out, so the model has Oklahoma City covering 65% of the time. Bet it at bet365 here:

Looking for Week 9 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Thursday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.