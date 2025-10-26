There are 11 games on the Sunday NFL schedule, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Denver will try to extend its four-game winning streak against Dallas (+3.5) at 4:25 p.m. ET in one of the biggest games of the day, while Green Bay travels to Pittsburgh (+3) on Sunday Night Football.

SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Cowboys and Steelers to cover the spread in their respective matchups and is targeting the Over (47.5) in Colts vs. Titans.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Additionally, the model is up well over $10,000 for $100 players on top-rated NBA picks over the past seven seasons. The model enters the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000.

Sunday's top NFL picks, best bets

Broncos -3.5 vs. Cowboys

Over 47.5 points in Colts vs. Titans

Steelers +3 vs. Packers

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to win $596).

Broncos -3.5 vs. Cowboys

Denver is coming off a historic comeback win over the Giants last week, snapping a streak in which NFL teams had won 1,602 consecutive games when leading by 18 points in the final six minutes of a game. The Broncos scored 33 points in the fourth quarter, as quarterback Bo Nix became the first player ever to run for two scores and throw for two touchdowns in a four quarter. Dallas has an elite offense but a susceptible defense, which the model believes will be the difference in a game where Denver covers in 55% of simulations.

Over 47.5 points in Titans vs. Colts

Indianapolis has been the top offensive team in the NFL so far this season, averaging a league-high 33.1 points per game. The Colts have scored more than 30 points in three straight games, cruising to a 38-24 win over the Chargers last week. They are facing a Tennessee defense that has only been better than four teams in points allowed per game (27.4), so the model has the Over cashing 61% of the time.

Steelers +3 vs. Packers

Pittsburgh had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 33-31 loss to Cincinnati last week, but it was another impressive effort from Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He threw four touchdown passes and led what appeared to be a game-winning drive before Cincinnati answered with a scoring drive of its own. Rodgers is motivated to face his former team in primetime on Sunday night, and the model is backing the Steelers to cover in 54% of simulations.

Looking for more Week 8 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Sunday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NFL game, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.