Chargers vs. Vikings on Thursday Night Football gives new users a chance to claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365, good for $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Los Angeles and Minnesota have both struggled in recent weeks, making this an important Thursday Night Football tilt. The NBA schedule continues with Pacers vs. Thunder and Warriors vs. Nuggets.

SportsLine's proven computer model is backing Minnesota to cover the spread against Los Angeles, and it has also revealed picks for both NBA games. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code here:

Check out our bet365 promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Additionally, the model is up well over $10,000 for $100 players on top-rated NBA picks over the past seven seasons. The model enters the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. Anybody following its NBA betting picks and NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday's top picks, best bets

Vikings +3.5 vs. Chargers

Under 233 in Pacers vs. Thunder

Nuggets +2 vs. Warriors

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at bet365 would result in a payout of +581 (risk $100 to win $581). Bet it at bet365 here:

Vikings +3.5 vs. Chargers

Los Angeles has dropped three of its last four games, as it continues to deal with multiple injuries along its offensive line. The Chargers trailed the Colts by 20 points at halftime last week before ultimately losing in a 38-24 final. They gave up more than 400 yards and turned the ball over twice in that setback. Minnesota is dealing with a key injury of its own in quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle), but veteran backup Carson Wentz is making his fifth start of the season. The model has the Vikings covering the spread in 52% of simulations. Bet it at bet365 here:

Under 233 in Pacers vs. Thunder

Indiana is going to have to find a way to replace a large chunk of production from last year's team. Star guard Tyrese Haliburton not only averaged 18.6 points per game, but he also added 9.2 assists. His absence looms large heading into the season, and Myles Turner was lost in free agency. Oklahoma City only shot 44.2% from the floor and 25% from 3-point range in its season opener on Tuesday, while holding Houston to similar numbers. The model has the Under cashing 57% of the time. Bet it at bet365 now:

Nuggets +2 vs. Warriors

Golden State only had one day off following its season-opening win over the Lakers, while Denver is getting set for its first game of the campaign. The Nuggets finished ahead of the Warriors in the Western Conference standings last season, winning two out of three head-to-head meetings. Nuggets star Nikola Jokic missed one of those games, but he averaged 35.5 points per game in the other two contests. Jokic has posted a triple-double in each of his past two openers and has three career triple-doubles on opening night. The model has Jokic coming up one assist shy of a triple-double on Thursday night, but Denver is covering the spread 56% of the time. Bet it at bet365 here:

Looking for Week 8 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Thursday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.