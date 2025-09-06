The 2025 NFL season has arrived, and the first full Sunday slate offers 12 games in the traditional 1 p.m. ET and 4:05/4:25 p.m. ET windows. Football bettors can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $10 wins as a new user. There are nine divisional rivalry matchups on the Week 1 NFL schedule, including Commanders vs. Giants at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Jayden Daniels received some reinforcements after a deep postseason run in his rookie season, and Washington is favored by 6 points at home over New York in the Week 1 NFL odds from BetMGM, where you can use the latest BetMGM bonus code.

Meanwhile, Packers vs. Lions was already likely an early barometer for the NFC North, but the trade acquisition of Micah Parsons last week certainly raised the stakes. That game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, and the latest Week 1 NFL lines list Green Bay as a 2.5-point favorite at home. Before locking in your Week 1 NFL picks on your favorite betting sites like BetMGM, you'll also want to be sure to check out the top NFL betting picks from SportsLine's proven computer model. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code here, where new users get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Week 1 NFL picks:

Commanders -6 vs. Giants (-110)

Packers -2.5 vs. Lions (-110)



Broncos vs. Titans: Over 42.5 (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 1 NFL parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to win $596). Bet it at BetMGM here:

Commanders -6 vs. Giants (-110)

Washington unearthed its franchise quarterback last season with Jayden Daniels guiding the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game and then set out this offseason to do everything they could to capitalize on his rookie contract window. They traded for Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel, drafted right tackle Josh Conerly in the first round and then managed to get a Terry McLaurin extension done under the wire before the season. Now they look equipped for another deep run and they'll match up with a Giants roster that still needs work in Week 1. It's a rivalry game and the NFL is a no-guarantees league, but the model says Washington covers in 61% of simulations.

Packers -2.5 vs. Lions (-110)

The Lions won the NFC North last season but shorted out in the divisional round. Now they'll be rewarded with a road trip to Green Bay against a recently improved Packers squad that won the Micah Parsons sweepstakes. Green Bay was an 11-win roster even before Parsons arrived, and the franchise also invested a first-round pick in giving Jordan Love another weapon, drafting Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden. Detroit lucks out as a dome team drawing Green Bay in September, but the model still sees the Packers covering in 57% of simulations.

Broncos vs. Titans: Over 42.5 points (-110)

The arrival of Bo Nix last season helped the Denver offense improve from 19th in scoring in 2023 to 10th in 2024. Now the Titans will be hoping that Cam Ward can have a similar impact in Tennessee after ranking 27th in scoring last season. However, we're expecting the Broncos to do the majority of the heavy lifting in this one, as a reworked running game with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, along with the offseason addition of tight end Evan Engram stands to improve that unit as a whole. The model says the over hits in 59% of simulations.

Want more Week 1 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's Week 1 NFL best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 1 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Week 1 NFL predictions from CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling R.J. White. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets. In addition, SportsLine's Sia Nejad, who is 64-38-2 (+2050), has locked in his best NFL player props right here.