The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 on a sizzling 47-29 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday's NFL best bets at BetMGM

49ers +6 vs. Rams

Under 49.5 points in Commanders vs. Lions

Steelers money line vs. Chargers

49ers +6 vs. Rams (-110)

"Late word has Mac Jones at QB again for San Francisco. Remember, Jones was at the helm of that surprising 26-23 OT win over the Rams at So Fi last month, passing for 342 yards in the process," legendary handicapper Bruce Marshall said. "Proving remarkably resilient his season, the Niners have remained in the NFC West race despite many key injuries, including on defense. SF is maximizing resources as good as any team in the league. If there is one problem for the Rams, and it cost them dearly in the earlier loss to the 49ers, it's the kicking game, and to that end a desperate Sean McVay is turning to a new PK, Harrison Mevis, to take the place of the erratic Joshua Karty."

Under 49.5 points in Commanders vs. Lions

"The Commanders suffered a big blow with the loss of Jayden Daniels, and I'm not sure how the offense responds in a tough matchup here after they had no success vs. Seattle with their QB1. The offense has actually been struggling for weeks if you consider they only managed 22 against Dallas and 24 against Chicago, two defenses who have been lit up in recent games," CBS Sports Gambling and Fantasy editor R.J. White said. "Detroit's offensive line has its own issues with the interior losing multiple players recently and both tackles picking up injuries that may keep either or both sidelined in this matchup. That should keep the Lions focused on a possession offense and running the clock down, making it hard for this game to get to 50."

Steelers money line vs. Chargers

The Chargers are 6-3 on the season and have won three of four, but were fortunate to escape with victories against the lowly Titans and Dolphins during that span. They were also beaten handily by the Colts (38-24) in their last matchup against a team with a winning record. Meanwhile, the Steelers just captured a 27-20 win over Indianapolis to move to 5-3 and are 2-1 on the road this season, which includes a road win over the 7-2 Patriots. The model predicts that Pittsburgh wins in 49% of simulations, so there's plenty of value at these NFL odds.

