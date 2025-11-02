With action in the NFL and NBA on Sunday, it's the perfect time to use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 wager wins as a new user. Bills vs. Chiefs kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET, and Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen has quickly become one of the best rivalries in sports. Commanders vs. Seahawks kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football and there's high-profile, late-night NBA action with Lakers vs. Heat at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. It also enters Week 2 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 161-120 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It also went 24-11 (69%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks last season. Anybody following its NFL betting and NBA betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday's NBA and NFL best bets at BetMGM

Bills money line vs. Chiefs (+110)

Seahawks -3 vs. Commanders (-110)

Heat money line vs. Lakers (+165)

"Essentially when Josh Allen is catching points at home, I am taking those points," CBS Sports NFL expert Will Brinson said. "The Chiefs are white hot and could easily win the game, but the Bills are still the Bills and this is their earliest version of the Super Bowl. Beating the Chiefs matters a lot to them and we should get a superhuman effort from Allen in this one. Let's just hope he's holding the ball last." Back Buffalo at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

"The Commanders fell apart in the second half against the Chiefs Monday after a solid start from Marcus Mariota, and I'm worried about their offense if Laremy Tunsil's hamstring injury keeps him sidelined on the short week. The Seahawks have one of the best defenses in the NFL, giving up more than 20 points only once. That's in stark contrast to a Washington defense that's allowed 24+ in six of its last seven games," CBS Sports Gambling and Fantasy editor R.J. White said. "With an extra week to prepare, I see Mike Macdonald's defense dictating this matchup and the Seattle offense scoring at least 24 to cover. I'd make this line Seahawks -4 so grab the available 3s while you can." Back the Seahawks at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Both of these franchises are playing well despite missing arguably their biggest stars, as LeBron James (back) is yet to play in a game for the Lakers and Tyler Herro (foot/ankle) has also missed every game for the Heat. Luka Doncic did return from a week-long absence to drop 44 points on the Grizzlies during an NBA Cup win Friday and is now averaging 45.3 points per game. However, he'll be challenged by a Miami squad that ranks first in the NBA in pace (105.8 possessions per game), third in offensive rating (118.5) and seventh in defensive rating (107.8). The model has the Heat winning in 51% of simulations, which far outpaces the implied win probability here of 38%. Back the Heat at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

