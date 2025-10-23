For the first time this season, the NFL and NBA will run on the same night, so it's the perfect opportunity to use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 wager wins. Thursday Night Football features Chargers vs. Vikings at 8:15 p.m. ET and there will also be an NBA doubleheader, with Pacers vs. Thunder tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET and Warriors vs. Nuggets starting at 10 p.m. ET.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. It also entered the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000 and went 24-11 (69%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks last season. Anybody following its picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday's NFL best bets at BetMGM

Vikings +3.5 vs. Chargers (-118)

Pacers +7.5 vs. Thunder (-110)

Under 233.5 points in Warriors vs. Nuggets (-105)

Vikings +3.5 vs. Chargers (-118)

"It's going to be the Carson Wentz show for perhaps the final time, and while he's coming off his worst game of 2025, I'm optimistic he performs well here. The Chargers defense has caught some breaks in matchups, watching Xavier Worthy go down immediately in Week 1, getting Jaxson Dart's debut, etc," CBS Sports Gambling and Fantasy editor R.J. White said. "Last week it all fell apart against a strong Colts offense, but it was the third straight game allowing 27+ points and at least three offensive TDs, with one coming against a broken Miami offense. I see the Vikings putting up points here and getting a backdoor cover if needed, and I don't see the Chargers running away with the game with an unreliable rushing attack."

Pacers +7.5 vs. Thunder (-110)

"Rematch time from the Finals last June only now the Pacers don't have Tyrese Haliburton, who went down in Game Seven with a ruptured Achilles and will miss this entire season," SportsLine's legendary handicapper Bruce Marshall said. "We don't, however, expect Indiana to completely disappear, as the Andrew Nembhard-Bennedict Mathurin backcourt remains potent, F Pascal Siakam continues to perform at an All-Star level, and Rick Carlisle can rotate three bigs (Isaiah Jackson, Jay Huff, and James Wiseman) in the post. As for OKC, it wears a big target this season, as Houston reminded in the double OT on opening night."

Under 233.5 points in Warriors vs. Nuggets (-105)

Denver will be making its season debut, but we have seen Golden State in action already. The Warriors opened their 2025-26 campaign on Tuesday with a 119-109 win over the Lakers and they'll be looking to dictate the tempo again at home on Thursday. Steve Kerr has dialed the tempo down with a veteran-laden roster and Golden State was 17th in pace last season but top-eight in points allowed (110.5) and defensive rating (111.7). The model predicts that the Under hits in 57% of simulations.

