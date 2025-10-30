The sports calendar is loaded on Thursday and right now you can use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 wager wins as a new user. Week 9 of the NFL season begins with Dolphins vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football and other top matchups tonight include Bucks vs. Warriors in the NBA and Syracuse vs. North Carolina in college football.

Picks from all three of those games are among our college football, NBA and NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook today from the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts. Get the newest BetMGM bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos. Get started now:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. The model enters the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. Since its inception, it has also generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it enters Week 10 on a profitable 47-33 combined run on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting, college football betting or NBA betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday's best bets at BetMGM

Under 52 points in Dolphins vs. Ravens (-118)

Bucks +3.5 vs. Warriors (-115)

Thunder -15.5 vs. Wizards (-110)

Combining these three picks into a Thursday NBA and NFL parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +581 (risk $100 to win $581). Bet it at BetMGM here:

Under 52 points in Dolphins vs. Ravens (-118)

"Lamar Jackson is expected to be back for the Ravens in this matchup, which is contributing to this total being in the 50s. I don't think that's giving credit to the Ravens defense getting healthy coming out of their bye in Week 7," CBS Sports Gambling and Fantasy editor R.J. White said. "The Dolphins offense doesn't seem like it has nearly as much to worry about as Chicago last week for Baltimore, and I see it as unlikely that Tua Tagovailoa strings together two good games in a row. I expect the Ravens' offensive gameplan to be a bit conservative with Jackson returning from injury as they stick to running the ball and keeping the clock moving. This total is about 2-3 points too high for me." Back the Under at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Bucks +3.5 vs. Warriors (-115)

"First time leaving the West Coast for the Dubs so I'm a little befuddled at this number. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been truly unstoppable," SportsLine handicapper Matt Severance said. "I definitely looked at Giannis' PRA, but it's absurd: 51.5. And he probably goes Over, but I'm not capable of playing an Over on that. Naturally, make sure of lineups before any play." Back the Bucks at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Thunder -15.5 vs. Wizards (-110)

After a 68-win season and a championship, the Thunder are off to a 5-0 start. Meanwhile, the Wizards improbably blew an 18-point lead against the 76ers to lose in overtime and drop to 1-3 on Tuesday. They're back in the tank again after getting blitzed by the NBA draft lottery last season and their roster full of youngsters is no match for the best team in the NBA. The model predicts that the Thunder cover in 65% of simulations. Back the Thunder at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Want more NBA picks for this week?

You've seen some of the model's best bets for Thursday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NBA game on the schedule, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.