The model simulates every game 10,000 times and the model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It is also 33-17 on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Best Monday MLB and NFL picks at BetMGM Sportsbook:

Buccaneers money line vs. Texans (+125)

Under 46.5 points in Raiders vs. Chargers (-110)

Nationals money line vs. Braves (+125)

Combining the model's three picks into a Monday MLB and NFL parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +888 (risk $100 to win $888).

Since winning the Super Bowl with Tom Brady in 2021, the Buccaneers have won the NFC South four years running and Baker Mayfield has stepped into Brady's shoes and completely revitalized his career. The former No. 1 overall pick had his most efficient season ever in 2024, averaging 7.9 yards per pass attempt on his way to throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. He went 17-of-32 for 167 yards last week but did manage to throw three touchdowns to guide Tampa Bay to a 23-20 win over Atlanta. Meanwhile, Houston had familiar problems rear their head with C.J. Stroud under constant pressure in a 14-9 loss to the Rams last week. The Bucs win outright in 54% of simulations.

Under 46.5 points in Raiders vs. Chargers (-110)

Both teams won last week and looked impressive on offense in doing so, but the Chargers probably deserve a little more credit going against the defending AFC champion Chiefs while the Raiders played the Patriots. This is certainly a new era in this rivalry with Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll on the sidelines, but the total has gone under in four of the last six head-to-head meetings between these franchises and unders have hit in six of seven Raiders games. The model predicts it happens again in 59% of simulations.

Nationals money line vs. Braves (+125)

Washington has won nine of its last 13 games and is coming off another series win over the Pirates to give the fanbase some hope about building around James Wood and CJ Abrams in the future. Meanwhile, Spencer Strider just hasn't been the same for the Braves in his comeback from Tommy John surgery. He sports a 4.86 ERA on the season and Atlanta is now 5-15 in Strider's starts this season and has lost six in a row with him on the mound. The Nationals win in 55% of simulations.

