The Week 2 NFL schedule includes several early-season divisional rivalry matchups and you'll definitely want to check out BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS before placing any wagers, as it gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $10 wins. The New York Jets will host the Buffalo Bills for an AFC East matchup at 1 p.m. ET and Josh Allen is riding high after a come-from-behind victory over the Ravens on Sunday Night Football to open the season.

Meanwhile, the Jets lost 34-32 to the Steelers but surprised many with a dynamic offensive performance against one of last year's best defenses. Buffalo is listed as a 6.5-point favorite in the Week 2 NFL odds, but the SportsLine Projection Model isn't quite buying in on New York yet and recommends the Bills to cover as one of its NFL best bets for today. Before locking in your Sunday NFL picks on your favorite betting sites like BetMGM, be sure to check out the rest of the top football betting picks from SportsLine's proven computer model. Click here to get the newest BetMGM promo code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and the model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It is also 33-17 on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Best Sunday NFL picks for BetMGM:

Bills -6.5 vs. Jets (-110)

Ravens -11.5 vs. Browns (-110)

Over 44.5 points in Cardinals vs. Panthers (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a Sunday NFL parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +595 (risk $100 to win $595). Bet it at BetMGM here:

Bills -6.5 vs. Jets (-110)

Justin Fields and the Jets outgained the Steelers by 123 yards, were better on third downs and dominated time of possession. However, they lost the turnover battle (1-0) and were the less disciplined of the two teams, which both contributed to Chris Boswell drilling a 60-yard field goal with just over a minute left to win the game. Meanwhile, Buffalo looked outclassed for most of the night against Baltimore, but Josh Allen dug the Bills out of a 15-point hole in the fourth quarter to win. Culturally, the results tell us a lot about where these franchises are respectively and the model expects a more normal performance from both sides, with Buffalo covering in 64% of simulations after winning and covering in its last three head-to-heads with New York.

Ravens -11.5 vs. Browns (-110)

The Ravens are prone to blowing a lead late in a big primetime game at some point during their season, but they should be on a mission after the collapse in Buffalo last week. Meanwhile, the Browns were competitive in a 17-16 loss to the Bengals last week, but they'll have their work cut out stopping Derrick Henry this week. He rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns last week and battered Cleveland for 211 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in two meetings last season. The model says that Henry helps Baltimore cover in 59% of simulations.

Over 44.5 points in Cardinals vs. Panthers (-110)

Arizona improved from four wins to eight wins in its second season with Jonathan Gannon at the helm and kicked off the season with a win over the Saints in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Panthers are coming off a 26-10 loss in Jacksonville last week and had no answers for the Jaguars' running game. Expect the Cardinals to lean heavily on James Conner, Trey Benson and Kyler Murray to carry the bulk of the load here with the model predicting that Arizona scores 30 points on average. Then Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard to enough to carry this the rest of the way over the line, with the over hitting in 61% of sims.

Want more NFL picks for Sunday, September 14?

You've seen the model's Sunday NFL best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for NFL for the rest of the week, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Sunday NFL picks from NFL expert and CBS Sports Gambling and Fantasy editor R.J. White, who is 14-5 (+1227) over his last 19 NFL picks. He's already locked in a handful of NFL predictions for Week 2. See his best bets right here.