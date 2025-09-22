The Baltimore Ravens host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football to wrap up the Week 3 NFL schedule, and the latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket for NFL betting. According to the latest NFL odds at DraftKings, the Ravens are favored by 4.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code here, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

Make Monday Night Football picks today by following our model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. The model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 37-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. It also enters Week 26 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 34-27 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. Anybody following its NFL betting picks and MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday NFL best bets:

Ravens vs. Lions Over 53.5 total points (-105)

Brewers vs. Padres Over 7 total runs (-118)

Giants (-149) to defeat the Cardinals

Combining the model's three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +502 (risk $100 to win $502). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Ravens vs. Lions Over 53.5 total points (-105)

Detroit had the No. 1 scoring offense (33.1 points per game) and Baltimore ranked third at 30.1 ppg last season, and you saw exactly why last week. These two teams combined to score 93 points in their two respective matchups, with the Ravens knocking off the Browns, 41-17, and the Lions defeating the Bears, 52-21, in Week 2. The Ravens enter Monday Night Football with the top-scoring offense, averaging 40.5 ppg, this season. Lamar Jackson threw for 357 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a score when these two teams last met in 2023. The model projects 54 combined points on Monday Night Football.

Brewers vs. Padres Over 7 total runs (-118)

Both teams are starting quality pitchers on Monday, but seven runs is about as low an over/under as you'll ever find on a baseball game. The Padres are starting Nick Pivetta, who is 13-5 with a 2.81 ERA on the season, but the 32-year-old allowed three runs in just 4 2/3 innings against the Mets on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Padres are still playing meaningful baseball, as they have a shot to overtake the Dodgers atop the NL West, so they should come out aggressively. The Brewers are starting Freddy Peralta, who, although he hasn't allowed a run in five of his last seven starts, recently allowed five runs in five innings against the Rangers on Sept. 10. The model projects the Over to hit in 64% of simulations.

Giants (-149) to defeat the Cardinals

The Giants are coming off a 3-1 win over the Dodgers on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak, and although neither the Giants nor the Cardinals are playing for the postseason, they are still playing out their seasons with the majority of starters. Giants pitcher Justin Verlander recently said he wants to pitch in 2026, but there's no guarantee of that, so Monday could be the final start for the Hall of Fame pitcher. Verlander has allowed just one run over his last four starts at age 42, and he has a 3.75 ERA as he still remains one of the most reliable pitchers in baseball. The model projects the Giants to win in 66% of simulations.

Want more NFL picks and MLB picks for Monday, September 22?

You've seen the model's Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 3 NFL game, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Ravens vs. Lions Monday Night Football picks from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney, who is 7-2 (+481) over his last nine NFL picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best bet for Lions vs. Ravens.