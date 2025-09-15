With a doubleheader set to wrap up the Week 2 NFL schedule on Monday Night Football, there are ample ways to end your Week 2 NFL betting week with more football action, and with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users earn $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. The Texans will host the Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Chargers vs. Raiders at 10 p.m. ET. The Monday sports schedule also includes nine baseball games for MLB betting.

The SportsLine model likes a pair of Tampa Bay underdogs to win straight up on Monday, including the Buccaneers defeating the Texans in Houston on Monday Night Football, to feature in its best bets. The model also likes the Tampa Bay Rays to knock off the Toronto Blue Jays as -103 underdogs in the latest Monday MLB odds.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 37-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. It also enters Week 26 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 34-27 on top-rated MLB money-line picks.

Best Monday NFL and MLB picks:

Buccaneers (+114) over Texans

Chargers vs. Raiders Under 46.5 total points (-108)



Rays (-103) over Blue Jays

Combining the model's three picks into a Monday parlay would result in a payout of +712 (risk $100 to win $712).

The Buccaneers may be the most underrated perennial winners in sports at the moment, with Tampa Bay coming off four straight NFC South titles and being favored to do so again. Tampa Bay opened its season with a 23-20 road victory over the Falcons, who entered with the second-best odds to win the NFC South. The Buccaneers went 5-3 on the road last season after going 5-4 on the road the year before, as Baker Mayfield has been a reliable quarterback in Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, the Texans failed to score a touchdown in their season-opening loss to the Rams last week, leading the model to project the Buccaneers to win in 54% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Chargers vs. Raiders Under 46.5 total points (-108)

The Raiders went Under in five of their last six games last season, and they followed with another Under in Week 1 under Pete Carroll as head coach and with Geno Smith at quarterback. Both the Chargers and Raiders are likely to heavily rely on their rookie first-round running backs in Ashton Jeanty in Las Vegas and Omarion Hampton in Los Angeles, which could lead to longer drives and fewer possessions on each side, favoring the Under. The Chargers held the high-powered Kansas City offense to just 21 points last week, so the unit could have even more success against the Raiders. The model projects the Under to hit in 59% of simulations.

Rays (-103) over Blue Jays

The Buccaners aren't the only Tampa Bay upset the model is projecting on Monday, as it also likes the Rays to knock off the Blue Jays. Tampa Bay dropped two of three games against the Cubs, but they didn't lose either contest by more than two runs as they've remained competitive despite a 73-76 season. The Blue Jays are sending 22-year-old Trey Yesavage to the mound for his MLB debut. Yesavage hasn't even had a full minor-league season, so he could struggle against major-league hitters. The model projects the Rays to win in 58% of simuatlions, showcasing value at these odds.

