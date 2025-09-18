The AFC East has featured dynastic division supremacy for much of the 21st century, and the Bills have been the latest rulers with five straight divisional crowns. Buffalo will host an AFC East matchup in Week 3 Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. With the latest DraftKings promo code giving new users $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket, you can choose to back the Bills, the Dolphins, or numerous NFL player props at DraftKings Sportsbook. The SportsLine model has the Bills covering a 12.5-point spread as one of its Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model projects the Bills to cover the spread in 57% of simulations. Along with Buffalo, the model also has a best bet in Champions League soccer action on Thursday, backing Manchester City as -145 favorites over Napoli on the 90-minute money line. It also likes Cubs at +104 odds to top the Reds in MLB picks as a part of its Thursday best bets.

Before locking in your Thursday NFL picks, MLB picks, Champions League picks on your favorite betting sites like DraftKings, be sure to check out the top MLB betting picks, NFL betting and soccer betting picks from SportsLine's proven computer model. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code here, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 37-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. It also enters Week 26 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 34-27 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. Anybody following its NFL betting picks or MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Thursday best bets:

Bills (-12.5) over the Dolphins

Cubs (+104) to defeat the Reds

Manchester City (-150) to defeat Napoli on the 90-minute line

Combining the model's three picks into a Thursday MLB parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +552 (risk $100 to win $552). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Bills (-12.5) over the Dolphins

The Dolphins may have the worst defense in the NFL after allowing 33 points to both the Colts and Patriots, two teams far from being considered the most explosive offenses in the NFL. But when it comes to thinking about explosive offenses, the Bills and specifically Josh Allen often come to mind. The Bills scored 41 points against the Ravens in Week 1 and then 30 points against the Jets last week, despite the Buffalo starters only playing four plays in the fourth quarter against New York. The Bills are 13-1 over their last 14 games against Miami, including winning each of their last six meetings, as the model projects the Bills to win and cover the spread in 57% of simulations.

Manchester City (-150) to defeat Napoli on the 90-minute line

Manchester City are coming off a 3-0 victory over Manchester United in Premier League action on Sunday, snapping a two-game losing streak. Offense hasn't been a problem for Manchester City over the summer and start of the fall, scoring at least three goals in six of nine matches since mid-June. Star forward Erling Haaland had two goals against Manchester City, and he has five goals over his last four matches. Manchester City has played well in this tournament recently, winning the 2023 Champions League title. Meanwhile, Napoli has never won the Champions League trophy. The model projects Manchester City to win in 59% of simulations.

Cubs (+104) to defeat the Reds

The Cubs are unlikely to catch the Brewers for first place in the National League Central, but at five games out, they aren't eliminated yet, so they still have something to play for despite clinching a playoff spot. The Reds are in a near must-win mode nightly as they are two games out of the final National League Wild Card spot, but Reds starter Hunter Greene struggled in his last outing. The 26-year-old allowed five runs in 2 1/3 innings against the Athletics on Saturday. The Cubs have won four straight games and seven of their last eight contests. The model projects the Cubs to win in 53% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds.

Want more NFL. MLB and Champions League picks for Thursday, September 18?

You've seen the model's Thursday Bills vs. Dolphins, MLB and Champions League best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for day MLB games, Champions League matches, along with the Week 3 NFL schedule and college football, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Thursday MLB picks from SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall, who is 152-132-3 (+3413) over his last 287 MLB picks. He's already locked in an MLB pick for Thursday. See his best bets right here.