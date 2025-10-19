Week 7 of the NFL season is in full force on Sunday, providing ample chances to use the latest DraftKings promo code and receive $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass. The October 19 NFL schedule features top matchups, including Eagles vs. Vikings, Commanders vs. Cowboys, and concludes with 49ers vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Daniel Jones naysayers have another opportunity to see if the former Giants quarterback returns to the underperforming player many expected before the season when the Colts play the Chargers on Sunday.

The model doesn't believe that's a wise bet, though, with the Colts covering as 2.5-point underdogs as one of the SportsLine model's best bets at DraftKings on Sunday. The Colts are 5-1 as one of the best stories in the NFL with the No. 1 scoring offense. The model also has the Broncos (-7) over the Giants and Under 47.5 total points in Falcons vs. 49ers featured in its Sunday best bets at DraftKings.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Broncos-7 vs. Giants (-120)

Colts +2.5 vs. Chargers (-115)

Falcons vs. 49ers: Under 47.5 points (-120)

Combining the model's three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +528 (risk $100 to win $528).

Broncos -7 vs. Giants

The Broncos had as dominant a defensive performance as we'll see this season, holding the Jets to 11 points on 82 yards with nine sacks in London. The Broncos have the No. 2 scoring defense (15.8 yards per game allowed) while allowing the second-fewest yards per game (254.2) this season. While the Giants are 2-1 with Jaxson Dart as QB1, the rookie did lose his only road contest, 26-14, to the Saints. Denver is a far superior team on paper to New Orleans, and New York is allowing 29 points per game on the road in three games this season. The model projects the Broncos to cover the spread in 56% of simulations in a 4:05 p.m. ET start.

Colts +2.5 vs. Chargers

Not even the biggest Colts fan would have expected them to be entering this contest at 5-1, but backed by a far more productive offense than anyone would have predicted, Indianapolis looks like one of the teams to beat in the AFC. The Colts have the No. 1 scoring offense at 32.3 ppg this season while averaging the fourth-most yards per game (376.8). Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in rushing at 603 rushing yards, while the Chargers are allowing 5.0 yards per rush, which ranks 28th in the league. Dolphins running back De'Von Achane rushed for 128 yards on 16 carries (8.0 yards per carry) last week against LA. The model projects the Colts to cover in 54% of simulations for this 4:05 p.m. ET start.

49ers vs. Falcons Under 47.5 points

The Under has hit in four of five Atlanta games this season, largely due to how often the Falcons run and try to control the clock. Atlanta leads the NFL in rushes per game (31.8), and that's also because the Falcons are highly successful on the ground. Led by Bijan Robinson in the backfield, the Falcons average 4.8 yards per rush, which is eighth in the NFL. They have the most rushing yards per game (151.2) this season. Brock Purdy (toe) remains out for the 49ers, who scored 19 points against a Tampa Bay team allowing 25.2 ppg last week with Mac Jones at quarterback. The model projects the Under to hit in 57% of simulations for Sunday Night Football.

