A Sunday NFL Week 17 slate provides another chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. One of the top games of the week features the Bills hosting the Eagles (+2.5) at 4:25 p.m. ET in a potential Super Bowl preview, and the SportsLine advanced computer is backing the Bills to win and cover as 2.5-point favorites as one of its Sunday best bets at DraftKings. The Bills have won four straight games.

A pair of SportsLine's top experts have also locked in best bets on some of the most important games of the Week 17 NFL schedule. SportsLine's R.J. White is picking the Jaguars to cover as five-point favorites against the Colts in a 1 p.m. ET matchup, while SportsLine expert Mike Tierney is backing the 49ers as 3.5-point favorites over the Bears on Sunday Night Football. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. It is also 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anyone following its NFL betting or college football betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaguars (-5.5) vs. Colts

Bills (-1.5) vs. Eagles

49ers (-3) vs. Bears

Combining the model's three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +591 (risk $100 to win $591). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Jaguars (-5.5) vs. Colts

"Philip Rivers has held his own in his return from retirement, but he faded late in the 49ers game and threw a back-breaking pick-six to put the game out of reach," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "The Colts also couldn't run the ball or get any stops against the 49ers, who didn't punt in the game. This week's matchup could be a similar situation against a Jaguars team with a QB playing out of his mind and a strong rush defense that gave Jonathan Taylor fits in the first meeting. The Jaguars have scored 25+ in eight straight since the bye, and the Colts secondary should be no match for Jacksonville's depth at receiver. I could see the Jags getting to 40 in this one." Back the Jaguars at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Bills (-1.5) vs. Eagles

Josh Allen is active, and even if he's slightly hindered by a foot injury suffered last week, any time he's on the field, he has the potential to take a game over. Allen, the reigning NFL MVP winner, is back in the MVP conversation this year with 3,406 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with 552 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. To complement Allen, Buffalo has the NFL's leading rusher in James Cook with 1,532 yards this season. The Eagles clinched the NFC East last week, so although they are playing for seeding still, knowing they have at least one home playoff game locked in could bring a cautious approach. Meanwhile, Buffalo is a game out of the AFC East, making this a crucial contest for the Bills to enter the playoffs with the advantage that comes with winning the division. Buffalo has won four straight games and enters at 11-4, while the Eagles are 10-5 this season. The model projects Buffalo to win and cover in 54% of simulations. Back the Bills at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

49ers (-3) vs. Bears

"San Fran has ripped through its last five games with double-digit wins," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "In the two latest, it never punted. The offense, a model of consistency, has scored in 23 periods in a row. Chicago's M.O. is well-established: trail deep into the fourth quarter, then score for a dramatic victory. Problem for the Bears is, they likely must score twice late in the period, which is unlikely. There are concerns. A bum ankle could prevent TE George Kittle from playing. The Niners must recover from a Monday Nighter in the Eastern Time Zone. That should be overridden by the incentive to gain the NFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye." Back the 49ers at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.