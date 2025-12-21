The Baltimore Ravens will host the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football in one of the biggest games of the year, the perfect time to use the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. SportsLine's advanced computer model is backing the Ravens to win and cover as 3-point favorites as a part of its Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In addition, a pair of top SportsLine experts have locked in their NFL best bets for Sunday, including legendary expert Bruce Marshall backing the Chargers as 1.5-point underdogs against the Cowboys. Finally, R.J. White is taking Over 48.5 total points for Cardinals vs. Falcons as a part of his Sunday NFL best bets.



The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 on a 52-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Chargers (+1.5) vs. Cowboys

Over 48.5 points in Cardinals vs. Falcons

Ravens (-3) vs. Patriots

Combining the model's three picks into a Sunday parlay would result in a payout of +584 (risk $100 to win $584).

Chargers (+1.5) vs. Cowboys (-108)

"The marketplace still seems to be overvaluing the Cowboys, whose playoff hopes could be completely extinguished by the time this one kicks off in Arlington," legendary Sportsline expert Bruce Marshall said. "Dallas should have had more left in the tank for last Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Vikings, and the defense is starting to resemble its poor form from the first half of the season while allowing 39 ppg in consecutive losses to the Lions and Vikes. As for the Bolts, they're still playing inspired defense while continuing to chase Denver in the AFC West, and Justin Herbert's left wrist has had another week to heal and get him closer to 100%. This is arguably a tougher test for Dallas than others they didn't pass the past two weeks. Play Chargers."

Over 48.5 in Cardinals vs. Falcons (-110)

"Both teams could get their top receiver back this week, though it's not like either team has been hurting for offense in recent weeks with the Falcons scoring 23+ in six of their last seven while the Cardinals are typically also an offense in the mid-20s in scoring but have had to face a few tough defenses in recent weeks, knocking them down to the 17-20 range," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "But the real reason to like the Over is the two defenses, as Arizona has allowed 40+ points in four of their last six, while Atlanta has given up 27+ in five of their last six. In an indoor environment, this should be a game that reaches the 50s."

Ravens (-3) vs. Patriots (-115)

Although the Patriots haven't technically clinched yet, they have all but secured a spot in the playoffs, whereas the Ravens are in essentially a must-win mode every week as they sit at 7-7 and enter the week a game behind the Steelers in the AFC North. Besides just the basic need to win this game, the Ravens have played better football as of late, and specifically, Lamar Jackson has looked more like his former MVP self in recent games. Jackson has played through injuries throughout the season, but he led the Ravens to a 24-0 win over the Bengals last week. The Baltimore defense shutting out Joe Burrow and the Bengals last week was impressive, and the Patriots are coming off a 35-31 loss to Buffalo. At home, the model projects the Ravens to win and cover in 56% of simulations.

