Brock Purdy takes the field for consecutive weeks for the first time this season for the San Francisco 49ers as they play the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football, and with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users receive $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass to bet on 49ers vs. Panthers or anything else on the Monday sports calendar. The 49ers are 7.5-point favorites after a 19-point win over the Cardinals last week, and with that, the SportsLine Projection Model has San Francisco covering the 7.5-point spread as one of its Monday best bets at DraftKings. The 49ers are 3-2 over their last five games, and each of the three wins came by at least 10 points. The over/under for 49ers vs. Panthers is 49.5 points, up two from the opening line.

The model is also backing the Phoenix Suns as 6.5-point underdogs to cover against the Houston Rockets in NBA action, and one of SportsLine's top experts has a pick on No. 13 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 Alabama at the Players Era Festival in college basketball action to include in Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus 3 months of NBA League Pass free:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 on a 48-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

49ers (-7.5) vs. Panthers

Suns (+6.5) vs. Rockets

Alabama (+4.5) vs. Gonzaga

Combining the model's three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +593 (risk $100 to win $593). Bet it at DraftKings here:

49ers (-7.5) vs. Panthers (-108)

The 49ers haven't had many opportunities to showcase their full offense this season, and although it's still not at 100% healthy, it's as close as it may be this season. Last week, with Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings all on the field together, San Francisco put up 41 points against the Cardinals. Purdy had three touchdown passes, and McCaffrey scored three times (twice rushing). Although the Panthers are 6-5 this season, they rank 28th in scoring at 18.8 points per game. Their limited offensive upside may struggle to keep pace with the 49ers, as the model projects San Francisco to cover the spread in 56% of simulations. Back the 49ers at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Suns (+6.5) vs. Rockets (-108)

The Rockets travel to Phoenix on Monday, and they'll be without Kevin Durant, who is out for personal reasons, for what was supposed to be the future Hall of Famer's return to Phoenix. While the Rockets won't have the star they received in that trade, the Suns will have one of the key returns with Dillon Brooks getting the chance at some revenge against his former team. Brooks is averaging 21.4 ppg, forming a strong duo with Devin Booker, who is averaging 26.9 ppg this season. The Suns enter on a three-game winning streak and are 8-1 over their last nine games. Given their recent play and Durant being out, the model views 6.5 as too many points to give Phoenix, projecting the Suns to cover the spread in 68% of simulations. Back the Suns at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Alabama (+4.5) vs. Gonzaga (-115)

Alabama takes on Gonzaga at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, with the Crimson Tide coming off a 90-86 win over No. 8 Illinois on Wednesday at a neutral site. "I actually make Alabama the small favorite here," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "I'll take the 4.5 in a run-and-gun game that the Tide love to play. Bama has already beaten St. John's and Illinois and was tied with Purdue late. Give me the 4.5 points." Back Alabama at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

