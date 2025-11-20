The Bills will visit the Texans on Thursday Night Football, and with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can take advantage of $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass for online sports betting. Thursday Night Football hasn't produced the most high-flying offensive shootouts lately, and with the Texans starting backup quarterback Davis Mills again with the league's top-scoring defense backing him up, one of the SportsLine Projection Model's top picks is Under 43.5 total points.

The model also sees value in NBA action, backing the Grizzlies to cover as 2.5-point favorites against the Kings as one of its Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. One of SportsLine's top experts also has an NHL play. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus 3 months of NBA League Pass free:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 on a 48-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills vs. Texans: Under 43.5 total points (-112)

Grizzlies (-2.5) vs. Kings (-110)

San Jose Sharks (+1.5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (-170)

Combining the model's three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +473 (risk $100 to win $473). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Bills vs. Texans: Under 43.5 total points (-112)

Despite coming off a 76-point combined performance last week in a 44-32 victory over the Buccaneers, the Bills finished Under their over/under total in four of their last six games. Josh Allen was Superman with six touchdowns last week, but doing that against Tampa Bay is one thing. Replicating that success against the No. 1 defense in the NFL is a greater challenge. The Texans rank No. 1 in scoring defense (16.3 ppg allowed) and yards (258.1 per game) this season. Houston is coming off a 16-13 victory over the Jaguars, where the Under hit for the third time over their last four games. Combine this with Thursday Night Football having slower offensive performances in recent weeks, despite teams like the Patriots, Ravens and Broncos in action, and the model favors the Under on Thursday. The last three TNF games have finished Under 43.5 total points, and the model projects the Under to hit in 54% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Grizzlies (-2.5) vs. Kings (-110)

Neither of these teams are playing great basketball at the moment, with the Kings at 3-12 and the Grizzlies at 4-11 on the season. But the Grizzlies are home, and they've played much better in Memphis this season with a 3-5 record on their home floor. The Grizzlies return off an 0-4 road trip, but they are 1-1 over their last two home games, and the loss came to the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Ja Morant (calf) remains out, and Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle) is doubtful for the Grizzlies, but the Kings have lost seven straight and may be without Domantas Sabonis, who missed the last game with a knee injury. The model projects the Grizzlies to cover in 65% of simulations. Back Memphis at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

San Jose Sharks (+1.5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (-170)

"The Kings are ridiculously good on the road, but this is the end of a massively long trip," SportsLine expert Matthew Severance said. "And it's the front of a back-to-back. Backup Anton Forsberg (2.96 GAA), solid but a downgrade from Darcy Kuemper, already has been confirmed in net. Seven straight home games with at least a point for the Sharks, and that's all we need." Back the Sharks at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Want more Thursday Night Football, NHL and NBA picks?

You've seen some of the model's Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.