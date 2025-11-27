For online sports betting Thanksgiving NFL games, new users can utilize the latest DraftKings promo code to receive $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass. The SportsLine Projection Model has found value in all three Thanksgiving NFL games, which features Lions vs. Packers at 1 p.m. ET, Cowboys vs. Chiefs at 4:30 p.m. ET and Bengals vs. Ravens at 8:20 p.m. ET. The model is backing the Packers as 2.5-point underdogs and the Chiefs as 3.5-point favorites to cover in the first two games in its Thanksgiving best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

One of SportsLine's top experts also has a pick on Ravens vs. Bengals. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus 3 months of NBA League Pass free:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 on a 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns

Thanksgiving best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Packers (+2.5) vs. Lions

Chiefs (-3.5) vs. Cowboys

Bengals (+7) vs. Ravens

Combining the model's three picks into a Thanksgiving parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +645 (risk $100 to win $645). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Packers (+2.5) vs. Lions (+100)

Green Bay is coming off back-to-back wins, as the Packers' defense completely dominated J.J. McCarthy last week, holding the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to 12 of 19 passes for 87 yards and two interceptions. It's not just McCarthy, as the Green Bay defense has been frustrating teams throughout the season, ranking fifth in the league in scoring defense (18.4 points per game allowed) and fourth in yards allowed (278.7 per game). Green Bay defeated the Lions, 27-13, in Week 1 this season, and although that game was at Lambeau Field, Green Bay's defense plays well both at home and away. The Packers held Jahmyr Gibbs to just 19 rushing yards on nine carries in Week 1. The model projects the Packers to cover the spread in 53% of simulations. Back the Packers at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Chiefs (-3.5) vs. Cowboys (-105)

The Cowboys may be coined "America's Team," but the Chiefs are making a claim for that unofficial title behind the trio of head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs have made the Super Bowl in four of the last six seasons, including winning three titles. Despite a slower start to the season, the Chiefs still have the majority of their championship core and are coming off a 23-20 overtime victory against a Colts team that had just two losses entering the contest. Dallas has the No. 31 scoring defense at 28.5 ppg allowed this season, and the model expects Reid, Mahomes and Kelce to exploit that on a national stage. The model projects the Chiefs to cover in 55% of simulations. Back the Chiefs at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Bengals (+7) vs. Ravens (-110)

"Burrow and Chase are back, baby. Perhaps the league's best pass combo return -- QB Joe Burrow from injury rehab, WR Ja'Marr Chase from a spitting-related suspension. Their Cincinnati team is likely cropped out of the playoff picture, but the pair's return and the chance to spoil Thanksgiving night for the Ravens provides motivation," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "While Baltimore is on a roll, its offense lacks the dynamism of past teams, in no small part because QB Lamar Jackson deals with assorted minor injuries. His rush stats last Sunday -- seven carries, 11 yards -- suggest he is hesitant to, as the announcers say, "use his legs." The Bengals have a habit of heating up down the stretch. They can light the fire big-time here." Back the Bengals at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Want more Thanksgiving NFL picks?

You've seen some of the model's Thanksgiving best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.