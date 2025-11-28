Retail sites aren't the only places where you'll find top offers on Black Friday, as new users can capitalize on the latest DraftKings promo code to receive $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass for Friday online sports betting. Friday features a packed slate with Eagles vs. Bears in a pair of divisional leaders, Texas A&M looking to secure its spot in the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff in a contest against Texas, and NBA Cup betting in the final week of group play. The SportsLine Projection Model has found value in the action, including backing Over 44.5 total points in Eagles vs. Cowboys and the Lakers to cover as 10.5-point favorites against the Mavericks in its Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

One of SportsLine's top experts also has a pick on Texas vs. Texas A&M. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus 3 months of NBA League Pass free:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 on a 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Eagles vs. Bears: Over 44.5 total points

Texas (+2.5) vs. Texas A&M

Lakers (-10.5) vs. Mavericks

Combining the model's three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +644 (risk $100 to win $644). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Eagles vs. Bears: Over 44.5 total points (-108)

The Bears have climbed up the top-scoring offense rankings over recent weeks during their four-game winning streak, as Chicago currently has the No. 8 scoring offense at 26.3 points per game this season. The Bears are coming off a 31-28 win over the Steelers, and Chicago is averaging 30.3 ppg over its last four contests. Meanwhile, the Eagles have a star-studded offense that's always capable of big-time plays, led by Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The model projects the Over to hit in 55% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Texas (+2.5) vs. Texas A&M (-102)

"Whew! The Ags are still unbeaten but have cut it close more than once, especially two weeks ago vs. South Carolina, and earlier escapes at Notre Dame and Arkansas. Flying so close to the flame, A&M could eventually get burned, and cannot again afford QB Marcel Reed to make mistakes as his two picks vs. the Gamecocks on November 15 nearly proved very costly," SportsLine legendary expert Bruce Marshall said. "Texas salvages its season with a win and keeps its remote playoff chances alive (there will need to be lots of dominoes falling the Longhorns' way, but not impossible). The defense will need to prevent too many big plays by Reed, but Arch Manning has played his best games in November, and the Horns offense is starting to click. Play Texas" Back Texas at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Lakers (-10.5) vs. Mavericks

Luka Doncic goes up against his former team again on Friday, and although it's not the first time since being traded away, you'd have to imagine there are still personal feelings on Doncic's end against Dallas. Although the Mavericks fired general manager Nico Harrison, it's still the same ownership that approved the trade. Doncic had a triple-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in his first meeting, and then scored 45 points in his final meeting against Dallas last year. The Lakers won both of those contests by an average of 11.5 points. The Lakers are 13-4 and have won five straight games, while the Mavericks are 5-14 and tied for the second-worst record in the Western Conference. The model projects the Lakers to cover in 65% of simulations. Back the Lakers at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Want more Friday NFL, NBA and college football picks?

You've seen some of the model's Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.