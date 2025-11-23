With the latest DraftKings promo code, new users receive $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass to bet on the Week 12 NFL schedule. The Los Angeles Rams are the betting favorites to win the 2026 Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook at +500 and 7-point favorites in the latest Sunday Night Football odds at DraftKings against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, up a half-point from the opening line. The over-under is 49.5. Although Tampa Bay has lost back-to-back games, the SportsLine model views this as too many points for a talented Buccaneers team, backing Tampa Bay to cover the spread as a part of its Sunday NFL best bets.

The model is also backing the Browns as 3.5-point underdogs and Over 44.5 total points in Ravens vs. Jets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus 3 months of NBA League Pass free:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 on a 48-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Ravens vs. Jets: Over 44.5 points

Browns (+3.5) vs. Raiders

Buccaneers (+7) vs. Rams

Combining the model's three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +562 (risk $100 to win $562). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Ravens vs. Jets: Over 44.5 points

The Ravens are 13.5-point favorites, so it's no surprise that Baltimore is the main reason why the model is siding with the Over. Lamar Jackson reappeared on the injury report during the week, but he's good to go on Sunday, which means great things for the Baltimore offense. The Ravens have scored at least 23 points in all three games since Jackson's return from injury, and now, they'll be facing the No. 27 scoring defense, with New York allowing 26.8 ppg this season. The Jets are moving from Justin Fields to Tyrod Taylor at quarterback, and after ranking 25th in the league at 20.9 ppg this season, it's hard to imagine this move as a net negative for New York. The model projects the Over to hit in 73% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Browns (+3.5) vs. Raiders

It may be hard to remember, but around this time last year, Shedeur Sanders was in the conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Sanders' Draft Day results are well known, as he plummeted down to the fifth round, but he'll have his first chance to prove himself as an NFL starter on Sunday. It's not the most challenging debut, as the Raiders rank 24th in scoring defense at 25.3 ppg, and their offense has been even worse than Cleveland's. The Browns are averaging 16.2 points per game, while the Raiders are averaging 15.5 points per game, ranking 29th and 30th in the league. Having the ability to win the wager on a 3-point result is a nice incentive as well, and the model suggests taking the points on this one. The model projects the Browns to cover in 57% of simulations. Back the Browns at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Buccaneers (+7) vs. Rams

The Rams enter on a five-game winning streak, but only one of those games came against a team that made the playoffs last season, and that was against a Ravens team without Lamar Jackson. This will be a significantly tougher challenge for Los Angeles as Tampa Bay has won the NFC South in each of the last four seasons and currently leads the division with a 6-4 record. Two of Tampa Bay's four losses this season have covered a 7-point spread as well, and the model expects the Buccaneers to keep pace with the Rams on Sunday Night Football, projecting Tampa Bay to cover in 59% of simulations. Back the Bucs at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Want more NFL picks?

You've seen some of the model's Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.