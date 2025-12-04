The Week 14 NFL schedule opens on Thursday Night Football with one of the most exciting matchups of the slate, making this an ideal time to utilize the current DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The Detroit Lions (7-5) will host the Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) in a crucial NFC matchup. The SportsLine Projection Model finds the best value in this contest from backing the Cowboys as 3-point underdogs in its Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook for online sports betting.

The model is also backing the Nets to cover as 4.5-point underdogs against the Jazz in NBA action, while one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in a play from the Thursday college basketball slate. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 on a 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Nets (+4.5) vs. Jazz

Cowboys (+3) vs. Lions

UC Davis (+9.5) vs. Hawaii

Combining the model's three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +587 (risk $100 to win $587). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Nets (+4.5) vs. Jazz (-110)

Don't look now, but the Brooklyn Nets are on a winning streak. The Nets have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, defeating the Hornets, 116-103, on Monday before knocking off the Bulls, 113-103, last night. Brooklyn is 5-16 on the year, but the Nets have received steady contributions from players such as Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton. Porter is averaging 25.3 points per game in his first season in Brooklyn, including 34 points over his last two games. Claxton had 14 points, eight rebounds and nine assists against the Bulls. The Jazz are 7-13 and have lost their last four road games. The model projects the Nets to cover in 68% of simulations. Back the Nets at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Cowboys (+3) vs. Lions (-108)

The Cowboys have won three straight games, knocking off the Eagles and Chiefs over the last two weeks, and any time you defeat both Super Bowl teams from the previous season over a short stretch, your team is clearly doing something right. For Dallas, they are doing things right on both sides of the ball, which has been a rarity this season. Dallas had one of the worst defenses in the NFL before the trade deadline, but adding defensive lineman Quinnen Williams from the Jets and linebacker Logan Wilson from the Bengals has changed that. The Cowboys are allowing 21.7 ppg over their last three games, compared to 30.8 ppg over their first nine contests. Offense has never been the issue, with Dallas ranking second in the league at 29.3 ppg, and with the Lions' offense battling some key injuries, the model projects Dallas to cover the spread in 50% of simulations. Given the possibility of a push with a 3-point Lions victory, the model sees Dallas +3 as the strongest option for Thursday Night Football. Back the Cowboys at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

UC Davis (+9.5) vs. Hawaii (-115)

"I have these teams rated closer than the large spread indicates," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "Both teams have played well the two times they stepped up in class. Hawaii has close losses to Arizona State and Oregon, while UC Davis upset Nevada and played tough at Colorado. I think the Rainbow Warriors' metrics are a bit overrated right now, thanks to a soft schedule. Another factor could be turnovers. Hawaii's biggest weakness is turnovers, and UC Davis pressures the ball at an above-average rate. Ten of the last 13 games between these two have been decided by eight points or less." Back UC Davis at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Want more Thursday Night Football, NBA, college basketball picks?

You've seen some of the model's Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.