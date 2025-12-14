Sports bettors can spice up Sunday's NFL Week 15 games with the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Many of the NFL games with playoff implications occur later on Sunday, including a Sunday Night Football matchup when the Dallas Cowboys host the Minnesota Vikings. The Cowboys, who at 6-6-1 are in the playoff mix, have been elite at home in recent weeks, with victories over both teams that played in last year's Super Bowl. That's a trend the SportsLine Projection Model expects to continue on Sunday Night Football, backing the Cowboys to cover as 5.5-point favorites in its NFL best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

A pair of SportsLine's top experts have picked a side from games in the 4 p.m. ET slate that could vie for the game of the week for Rams vs. Lions and Packers vs. Broncos.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 on a 50-35 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Sunday NFL best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Broncos (+1.5) vs. Packers

Lions (+6) vs. Rams

Cowboys (-5.5) vs. Vikings

Broncos (+1.5) vs. Packers

"Is the marketplace overmanaging and overthinking too much for this clash? The Broncos should not be underdogs at home against anybody, not with a 10-game SU win streak," legendary SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall said. "The fact Denver is winning these games close shouldn't be held against Sean Payton's crew; their style of game simply is methodical, with few big plays these days on offense, and the defense is good enough to win most games. Margins can start to expand for Denver when the stop unit begins to convert pick-sixes and scoop-and-scores like a year ago. That hasn't happened as much this season, but the Broncos keep winning as Bo Nix and the offense do just enough each week. Note the Pack has covered just three of its last 12 away."

Lions (+6) vs. Rams

"I have the Rams as the best team in the league in my power ratings, but I'm jumping on the Lions with this line at 6," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Detroit has the No. 1 scoring offense in the league after a big game against the Cowboys, with a top-five mark in net yards per pass attempt and yards per rush. Recent losses have come down to uncharacteristic struggles on fourth down, and a typical day on that front will allow them to stay close. There are a few teams I trust more to get a backdoor cover if needed as well. The lookahead was 4.5 and the Lions had a much-needed big win. Why the inflation? I think this line should be 4."

Cowboys (-5.5) vs. Vikings

The Cowboys are 4-1-1 straight up at home this season, and 4-2 against the spread at AT&T Stadium. Dallas defeated the Eagles, 24-21, and the Chiefs, 31-28, at home over the last three weeks, and this current version of the Vikings isn't nearly the competition level of the two teams that played in last year's Super Bowl. Dallas is third in the NFL in scoring at 29.3 ppg this season, including 32.7 ppg at home. Dallas gave up 44 points on the road to the Lions last week, but their defense has performed much better at home since adding to the unit at the trade deadline. Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has the third-worst quarterback rating of 48 QBs this season. The Vikings are 26th in the league at 19.6 ppg this season, and the model doesn't expect Minnesota to be able to keep pace with Dallas, projecting the Cowboys to cover in 60% of simulations.

