The Los Angeles Rams will host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, giving sports bettors an elite matchup to use the latest DraftKings promo code, which allows new users to earn $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins. Both teams are tied for first in the NFC West with the best records in their conference at 11-3 with three weeks to play. These two teams have many similarities, and played to a two-point Rams victory in their first meeting. The SportsLine advanced computer model is siding with the Rams again, playing Los Angeles as 1.5-point underdogs as one of its Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook for online sports betting.

The model is also backing the Phoenix Suns to upset the Golden State Warriors in NBA action, while one of SportsLine's top experts has a pick in Long Beach State vs. Pepperdine in college basketball. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Rams (+1.5) vs. Seahawks

Long Beach State (-3.5) vs. Pepperdine

Suns (+110) to defeat the Warriors

Combining the model's three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +652 (risk $100 to win $643). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Rams (+1.5) vs. Seahawks (-112)

The Rams have the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 30 points per game this season, and they've scored more than 40 points in back-to-back weeks. The Rams defeated Seattle, 21-19, in their first meeting of the year. Los Angeles is 4-1 over its last five games against the Seahawks, including 2-0 in Seattle. Sam Darnold threw four interceptions against the Rams in their first meeting, and he failed to lead the Seahawks to the end zone last week in an 18-16 final against the Colts. The model projects the Rams to cover in 52% of simulations. Back the Rams at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Long Beach State (-3.5) vs. Pepperdine (-112)

"Not much glory is being one of the best 2-9 teams, but signs of progress nonetheless from the Beach," legendary SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall said. "Four straight spread covers for Chris Acker's troops. ... Improvement from last year is palpable with frosh guard Gavin Sykes (17.1 ppg) and Syracuse transfer forward Petar Majstorovic (14 ppg) likely to be popular targets in the offseason." Back Long Beach State at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Suns (+110) to defeat the Warriors

The Suns enter off back-to-back losses, but with those results coming against the Thunder and Lakers, that's no reason to downgrade the Suns against Golden State. Phoenix nearly knocked off the Lakers in a 116-114 final on Sunday, as the Suns will be plenty rested entering Thursday. The Warriors are also coming off back-to-back losses, most recently falling to the Trail Blazers, 136-131, on Sunday, despite Portland being 10-16 on the season. The Suns, who are 8-5 at home while the Warriors are 6-10 on the road this season, win in 61% of the model's simulations, despite being the underdogs. Back the Suns at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Want more Thursday Night Football, NBA and college basketball picks?

You've seen some of the model's Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.