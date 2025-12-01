With the latest DraftKings promo code, new users receive $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, and Monday Night Football gives you one final chance to capitalize on this bonus on the Week 13 NFL slate. The Patriots enter on a nine-game winning streak, while the Giants have lost six straight. These are two trends that the SportsLine Projection Model projects to continue and expects the Patriots to cover as 7.5-point favorites as one of the model's Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model is also backing Over 234.5 total points in Lakers vs. Suns in NBA action, while one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in an NHL pick on Mammoth vs. Sharks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 on a 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Patriots (-7.5) vs. Giants

Lakers vs. Suns: Over 234.5 points

Sharks (+136) vs. Mammoth

Patriots (-7.5) vs. Giants (+100)

The Patriots may have found their next elite head coach and quarterback combination in Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye, who made the Patriots the only 10-win team through the first 12 weeks of the 2025 NFL season. The Patriots have won nine straight, going 6-3 against the spread over that span as well. New England is home on Monday, where the Patriots are 4-2 this season, including four straight wins with three of those coming by more than seven points. Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart returns after missing two games with a concussion, so there could be some rust going against New England's No. 5 scoring defense at 18.8 ppg allowed this season. The model projects the Patriots to cover in 53% of simulations.

Lakers vs. Suns: Over 234.5 points (-105)

The Lakers are the No. 8 scoring team in the NBA, behind the league's leading scorer in Luka Doncic, who is averaging 35.1 ppg and has scored at least 33 points in six straight contests. Los Angeles has scored at least 129 points in three straight games, with each of those three games totaling at least 235 points. The Over has hit in three straight and four of the last five Lakers games. The Over has also hit in back-to-back Suns games, with Devin Booker (25.7 ppg) and Dillon Brooks (21.5 ppg) proving to be a top scoring duo in the league. The model projects the Over to hit in 62% of simulations.

Sharks (+136) vs. Mammoth

"Despite an extended run of good results, the Sharks continue to be undervalued," legendary SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall said. "It has wins in six of seven and eight of 10 at the SAP Center for San Jose, amid a brilliant November in goal from Yaroslav Askarov, who was 8-2-0 for the month with a 1.88 GAA and .947 saves. Others besides Macklin Celebrini are starting to score goals, too; fellow starlet Will Smith has three across the last two games. Meanwhile, the Mammoth's recent form has been less than stellar, losing three straight, seven of nine, and twelve of the last sixteen."

