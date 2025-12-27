The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Saturday features another pair of NFL contests when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Green Bay Packers hosting the Baltimore Ravens at 8 p.m. ET. SportsLine's advanced computer is backing Over 38.5 total points scored as one of its Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The LSU Tigers take the field as underdogs against the Houston Cougars in the Texas Bowl on Saturday night as well, and the model projects value in LSU winning as part of its Saturday best bets at DraftKings.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. It is also 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anyone following its NFL betting or college football betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Texans (+1.5) vs. Chargers

Over 38.5 in Packers vs. Ravens

LSU (-110) to defeat Houston

Texans (+1.5) vs. Chargers

"The Texans are coming off one of the worst wins of the season, needing a pick-six to beat the Raiders by two points," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "That's shifted this line through zero from the lookahead of Houston -1.5, along with the Chargers dominating an awful Cowboys defense. I expect the Raiders game to be a wake-up for Houston, and their edge rushers should have much more success against the Chargers' battered O-line than Dallas did. This feels to me like it could be decided by 1-2 points, so I'll take the value off the lookahead for what I think is the better team overall."

Over 38.5 in Packers vs. Ravens

Both of these teams' starting quarterbacks left with injuries last week, but they have capable backups as well. Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has started 15 games over his six-year NFL career, while playing in 29 contests, and he made five starts last year with the Dolphins. He completed 9 of 10 passes for 65 yards in relief of Lamar Jackson last week, and with playmakers such as Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews in the offense, Baltimore should be able to score regardless. Jordan Love entered the concussion protocol for the Packers, and backup Malik Willis left with a shoulder injury last week. Love has been ruled out, but Willis is expected to start. These two offenses and coaches are too capable not to put up points regardless of the quarterback, which is why the model remains confident in backing the Over in its Saturday best bets. The Over hits in 57% of the model's simulations.

LSU (-110) to defeat Houston

Lane Kiffin will take over as LSU's head coach, but not on Saturday, and the Tigers can rally around Frank Wilson one last time as the team's interim head coach. LSU does have some players opting out, but key players are also deciding to play, including sophomore quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr., who is 2-1 as a starter since taking over the job. The Tigers nearly closed their regular season with an upset victory on the road against No. 8 Oklahoma before falling, 17-13. LSU also won last year's Texas Bowl against a Texas team, so they won't be intimidated by the environment. Houston (9-3) hasn't played an SEC team this season, as the Cougars may be at a talent disadvantage on Saturday. The model projects LSU to win in 62% of simulations, showcasing strong value at even money.

