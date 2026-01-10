Saturday provides two NFL Wild Card matchups to use the current DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Wild Card Weekend of the 2026 NFL playoffs kicks off today, with the Carolina Panthers hosting the Los Angeles Rams at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by an NFC North clash with the Chicago Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers at 8 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert R.J. White is including the Panthers to cover as 10.5-point underdogs in Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The home underdog trend continues with SportsLine's advanced computer model's Saturday best bet from the night slate, backing the Bears as 1.5-point underdogs against the Packers at DraftKings. One of SportsLine's top experts also has a college basketball pick for Missouri vs. Ole Miss at 6 p.m. ET.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL playoffs on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Panthers (+10.5) vs. Rams (-115)

Bears (+1.5) vs. Packers (-105)

Ole Miss (-1.5) vs. Missouri (-112)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +591 (risk $100 to win $591, odds subject to change).

Panthers +10.5 vs. Rams (-115)

"This is tracking to be the third time a team has been favored by double digits on the road in a playoff game," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "In the first two, the favorites failed to cover, with the Tom Brady Bucs winning 31-23 against a 7-9 Washington and the 7-9 Seahawks beating the Saints 41-36 in the Beastquake game. The only other home 'dog of more than 7 also won outright in the Tim Tebow playoff game. Home 'dogs of at least 3.5 are 6-2 ATS in the playoffs since 2010 as well. Yes, the Rams are a much better team than the Panthers, but that didn't prevent them from losing outright in Carolina as double-digit favorites in Week 13. My ratings make this line Rams -7."

Bears +1.5 vs. Packers (-105)

These two NFC North rivals meet for the third time this season, and the home team has won each of the first two meetings. Chicago is home on Saturday night after winning the NFC North, and the two played a wild first contest at Soldier Field in Week 16. The Bears needed a two-minute comeback late in the fourth quarter, but they forced overtime and won on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to DJ Moore. Rome Odunze didn't play that game with a foot injury for the Bears, and the team's No. 1 receiver in yards per game is expected to be back Saturday night. Ben Johnson has turned the Bears from a five-win team to an 11-win squad in his first season. Meanwhile, the Packers have lost four straight games and haven't won since Micah Parsons tore his ACL. The model projects the Bears to cover in 54% of simulations.

Ole Miss -1.5 vs. Missouri (-112)

"Ole Miss isn't a great team, but Missouri is in one of the worst spots of the season Saturday," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "The Tigers are coming off back-to-back emotional wins over Florida and Kentucky. Now they have to go on the road and face an Ole Miss squad that has lost seven of its last 10 games. Matchup-wise, Ole Miss' two-point defense is still pretty strong, and that is where Missouri does most of its damage. The Tigers are also a poor free-throw shooting team and that could come into play in what projects to be a close game."

