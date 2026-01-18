The final two Conference Championship teams will be determined on Sunday, providing two elite NFL playoff matchups to use the beefed-up DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The New England Patriots will host the Houston Texans (+3.5, 40.5) at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the Chicago Bears hosting the Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 48.5) at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Texans' defense dominated the Steelers last week, and SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is predicting a Texans upset in Foxborough as one of our Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. In the second game, SportsLine expert Emory Hunt is backing the Bears to cover as 3.5-point underdogs.

The SportsLine projection model's top pick from the Sunday doubleheader is the Rams vs. Bears game to go Over 48.5 points. Each of the last seven Rams games has gone Over the total. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the divisional round of the 2026 NFL playoffs on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Texans (+145) vs. Patriots

Bears (+3.5) vs. Rams

Over 48.5 in Bears vs. Rams

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +764 (risk $100 to win $764, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Texans (+145) to defeat the Patriots

"C.J. Stroud was bad on Monday night and he's potentially without his star wide receiver Nico Collins on Sunday due to a concussion," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Not good for Houston. Plus, teams coming off the Monday night playoff win have never won another game in the playoffs. But there's always a first for everything. Behind the strength of a tremendous defense and five Ka'imi Fairbairn field goals, Houston's offense does just enough to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the first time ever. Drake Maye will have better days as will his Patriots. Texans 22, Patriots 17." Back the Texans at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Bears (+3.5) vs. Rams

"With the frigid temperatures expected in Chicago this weekend, expect the Rams' passing game to not be as effective as it has been all season," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "It doesn't mean that they won't be productive, but it won't be as sharp. That'll allow the Bears to steal a few possessions away and make this one tougher for the Rams to come back from on the road." Back Chicago at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Rams vs. Bears: Over 48.5 total points

The Over has hit in the last seven Rams games, largely due to Matthew Stafford's MVP-caliber season. Los Angeles is the NFL's top-scoring team at 30.7 points per game this year, and they are coming off a 34-31 win over the Panthers to surge well past the Over. Defensively, the Rams are allowing 30 points over their last five contests, aiding the Overs to hit. Meanwhile, the Over has hit in two of the last three Chicago games, including last week's 31-27 final at Soldier Field against the Packers. Caleb Williams has excelled in Year One under Ben Johnson, and the Bears have scored at least 31 points in three of their last five games. The Over hits in 53% of the model's simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.