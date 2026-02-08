The Seattle Seahawks will take on the New England Patriots in the 2026 Big Game on Sunday, and the biggest annual sports betting event is the perfect time to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. More than $1 billion will be wagered on Patriots vs. Seahawks, whether it's on spread, total, props or same-game parlays. The SportsLine Projection Model and team experts have locked in their Patriots vs. Seahawks best bets at DraftKings to build a Big Game SGP. The Seahawks are now -239 money-line favorites, a number that has risen all week.

The model is backing Under 45.5 total points as its Seahawks vs. Patriots best bet in a matchup that features the top two scoring defenses in the NFL. The Patriots and Seahawks are allowing a combined 34.4 points per game this season. Meanwhile, SportsLine expert Micah Roberts is backing the Seahawks to cover as 4.5-point favorites, while SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is playing Seattle wide receiver Cooper Kupp Over 34.5 receiving yards, building a Patriots vs. Seahawks same-game parlay that pays out at nearly +600 odds. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 Super Bowl on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Seahawks (-4.5) vs. Patriots

Under 45.5 points

Cooper Kupp Over 34.5 receiving yards

Combining the three picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +589 (risk $100 to win $589). Bet it at DraftKings here: (Odds subject to change):

Seahawks (-4.5) vs. Patriots

"The Seahawks and Patriots were the top teams in each conference, with each only losing three games, and each covering 14 games on the season," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The Patriots went 9-0 in away games, and the Seahawks went 8-1 in road games. Seattle won nine games in a row, with the last five games being against playoff teams and covering the last four. Drake Maye has looked shaky over the last few weeks, as has his offensive line. The Seahawks were No. 1 in the NFL against the rush number, 6th in total yards allowed (293.4), and No. 1 in total points (17.1) allowed." Back Seahawks to cover at DraftKings here:

Under 45.5 total points

The Seahawks and Patriots have the top two scoring defenses in the NFL this year, with Seattle ranking No. 1 at 17.1 points per game allowed and New England closely following at 17.3 ppg surrendered. The Patriots have allowed only two touchdowns this postseason and haven't allowed more than 16 points in any of their three postseason games. New England has held opposing teams to 8.7 ppg this postseason with a defensive-minded former linebacker at head coach in Mike Vrabel. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are also guided by one of the top defensive minds in the game in head coach Mike Macdonald, who was the Ravens' defensive coordinator before taking over in Seattle. Matthew Stafford has been the only quarterback in the last two months to truly find success against the Seahawks, as in the last six games quarterbacked by anyone other than Stafford, Seattle is allowing 7.3 ppg. With these strong defensive teams and defensive minds at head coach, the model projects the Under to hit in 59% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings here:

Cooper Kupp, Seahawks, Over 34.5 receiving yards

"I'm basing this pick on the volume uptick the veteran wide receiver has seen in the last couple games," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Kupp has a 22% target share in the postseason, so let's say Sam Darnold meets his attempts projection of 30, that's 6-7 targets for Kupp. He already has topped this yardage line in both postseason games and has a tendency to be clutch in his career. Don't forget his MVP performance in Super Bowl LVI. I'm not asking for the world here, just three catches for 35 yards would get it done for us. I'll go somewhat bold and say that Kupp tops 40 yards based on the projected volume and as a security blanket for Sam Darnold." Back this NFL prop at DraftKings here:

Want more NFL picks on Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.