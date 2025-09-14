The Week 2 NFL schedule continues on Sunday with 13 games, including pivotal division rivalries like Giants vs. Cowboys, Bills vs. Jets, and Bears vs. Lions, providing NFL bettors the perfect opportunity to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which features two offers at once. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers new users both $100 in FanCash with a $10+ bet and $100 back in FanCash every football gameday.

Both Chicago and Detroit are coming off Week 1 defeats, and each team will be looking to avoid an 0-2 start in the NFC North. The Lions are 5.5-point favorites, according to the latest Week 2 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, and SportsLine's advanced computer model is backing Detroit to cover the spread against the Bears at Ford Field. Before locking in your Week 2 NFL picks on your favorite online sports betting sites like Fanatics, you'll want to check out the top NFL betting picks from SportsLine's proven computer model. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a 33-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, the model has revealed its Week 2 NFL best bets at Fanatics Sportsbook:

Best Week 2 NFL picks at Fanatics Sportsbook:

Lions (-5.5) vs. Bears

Colts (+2.5) vs. Broncos

Over 49.5 points in Jaguars vs. Bengals

Parlay these picks for +595 odds at Fanatics Sportsbook (odds subject to change). Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day now:

Lions (-5.5) vs. Bears

Bears head coach Ben Johnson was Detroit's offensive coordinator for several seasons, so Dan Campbell will know all the ins and outs of Johnson's offensive scheme. Campbell should also have his team ready to roll after the Lions suffered a 27-13 setback in the season opener. Detroit is 8-1 in its last nine games against an opponent from the NFC North, while the Bears have lost nine of their last 10 games on the road. SportsLine's model is calling for the Lions to record a 30-20 victory on Sunday, projecting Detroit to cover the spread in more than 60% of simulations. Bet on Bears vs. Lions at Fanatics, where new users can take advantage of multiple bonus offers, including $100 in FanCash with your first $10 bet:

Colts (+2.5) vs. Broncos

Perhaps the biggest surprise of Week 1 was the play of Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. The veteran signal caller completed 22 of 28 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown, while also recording two rushing scores. Jones' performance helped the Colts record a dominant 33-8 win over the Miami Dolphins, and now Indianapolis will look to start the season 2-0 against a Broncos team that is just 1-4 in its last five games on the road. SportsLine's model is backing the Colts, who are 7-1 in their past eight home games against Denver, to cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations. Bet on every NFL game with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, where you can get $100 in FanCash every football gameday.

Over 49.5 points in Jaguars vs. Bengals

These two teams last squared off in 2023, a game which Cincinnati won 34-31. The Bengals finished with only 141 yards on offense in their Week 1 win over the Browns, but SportsLine's model is predicting Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will find their groove against a Jacksonville defense that ranked dead-last against the pass last season. In addition, the total has gone Over in four of Cincinnati's last five games against an opponent from the AFC South. SportsLine's model is projecting these teams to combine for 54 points on Sunday, helping the Over hit in 56% of simulations. Lock in your NFL picks at Fanatics Sportsbook to capitalize on two different promotions to earn $100 in FanCash.

Want more Week 2 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's Week 2 NFL best bets at Fanatics. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 2 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.