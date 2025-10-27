Week 8 of the NFL regular season ends on Monday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs (4-3) and Washington Commanders (3-4) at 8:15 p.m. ET, and fans can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. The latest NFL odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Kansas City as an 11.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. In the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in Game 3 at 8 p.m. ET. In the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers (2-1) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) at 10:30 p.m. ET as part of an 11-game slate.

SportsLine's model has Washington covering the spread (+11.5) vs. the Chiefs in 54% of simulations. The model's best bets also include the over (8.5) in Blue Jays vs. Dodgers. In addition, SportsLine's model is backing Los Angeles to cover (+2.5) in the Lakers vs. Trail Blazers in 56% of simulations. Claim the latest FanDuel promo code here:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Monday picks

Commanders (+11.5) vs. Chiefs (-112)

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers: Over 8.5 total runs (-102)

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers (+2.5) (-105)

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +631 (risk $100 to win $631). Bet it at FanDuel here:

Commanders (+11.5) vs. Chiefs (-112)

The Commanders are going to be without Jayden Daniels, but still have veteran Marcus Mariota to lean on. Washington goes into this game 2-0 ATS in non-conference games and 2-1 ATS following a loss. They will have Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel both active, giving the offense a boost. SportsLine's model has the Commanders covering the spread in 54% of simulations. Bet the Commanders to cover at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers: Over 8.5 total points (-102)

The Blue Jays have four players who are batting over .300 this postseason. As a team, they have compiled 23 team home runs and 78 RBI in the playoffs as well. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to be the main force, ranking first on the team in home runs (6) and RBI (12). On Los Angeles' side, designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has belted six homers, followed by Teoscar Hernandez's four homers. SportsLine's model projects these teams to combine for 8.7 total runs. Bet the Blue Jays vs. Dodgers over at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers (+2.5) (-105)

The Lakers will be without both LeBron James (sciatica) and Luka Doncic (finger/leg). In the first game without these two, Los Angeles beat the Kings 127-120 last night, led by Austin Reaves' career-high 51 points. The Lakers also had four other players in double figures. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has won six of the last seven games against Portland, with each win coming by at least six points. SportsLine's model has the Lakers covering the spread in 54% of simulations. Bet the Lakers to cover at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Want more NBA picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Monday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NBA game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.